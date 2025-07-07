Ryanair apologises to passengers evacuated from Mallorca flight

Incident at Palma airport due to a fire

A total of 18 people were injured and six of them were taken to two medical centres

A total of 18 people were injured and six of them were taken to two medical centres | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma07/07/2025 11:09
Ryanair has apologised to passengers affected by the interruption on Saturday of a flight from Palma to Manchester ‘due to a false fire warning light’. A total of 18 people were injured and six of them were taken to two medical centres after suffering various injuries during the evacuation of the aircraft, which was on the ground in Palma and had a small fire.

The incident, in which there was no fire, according to airport sources, occurred in the early hours of Saturday at around 12:30 a.m. on a flight that was scheduled to fly from Palma to Manchester.
The airline said today, Monday, that the passengers on the affected flight were disembarked using inflatable slides and returned to the terminal.

While disembarking, Ryanair said, ‘a small number of passengers suffered very minor injuries - sprained ankles - and the crew requested immediate medical assistance’. To minimise inconvenience to passengers, a replacement aircraft was organised which departed from Palma to Manchester at 7:05 a.m. on Saturday. ‘We sincerely apologise to passengers affected by the inconvenience caused,’ concluded the Dublin-based airline.

