Ryanair apologises to passengers evacuated from Mallorca flight
Incident at Palma airport due to a fire
A total of 18 people were injured and six of them were taken to two medical centres | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma07/07/2025 11:09
Ryanair has apologised to passengers affected by the interruption on Saturday of a flight from Palma to Manchester ‘due to a false fire warning light’. A total of 18 people were injured and six of them were taken to two medical centres after suffering various injuries during the evacuation of the aircraft, which was on the ground in Palma and had a small fire.
“ Incident at Palma airport due to a fire” Why did you write this sub-heading, Humphrey? You even contradicted yourself three times in your very own article. Shambolic.
This article has more U-turns than Starmer’s government. ‘False fire warning light’ – so no fire then ‘On the ground in Palma and had a small fire’ – so there was a fire ‘The incident, in which there was no fire,’ - so no fire then Was there, or wasn't there a fire??
The recommended time by the FAA to evacuate a plane in the event of a fire onboard is 90secs. It is shocking to see in this video how many people chose to selfishly open the overhead lockers, grab their carry ons and obstruct others behind them from evacuating. Fortunately, a "flashover" didn't occur and all got off safely. A 380 can be evacuated in 20secs. Saving lives. If each passenger took 5 secs to grab their overhead luggage, the delay is insummountable and lives will be lost if there is an internal combustion. Airlines/ Airport authorities need to look into fining people who evacuate carrying their bags. In the safety demonstration on many airlines, it is said, in the event of an evacuation, leave all hand baggage behind. I would like to know what others think.