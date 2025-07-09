British travellers reminded about what food they can take back to the UK after their holiday

The travel association ABTA which will be holding its annual convention in Calvia, has recenlty consulted the British Government about import restrictions affecting their customers when returning to the UK. A representative from the Department for the Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) gave an online presentation to ABTA members on Tuesday 8 July about recently introduced restrictions on meat and dairy products for travellers returning from the EU.

The restrictions have been in place since April this year due to foot and mouth outbreaks on the continent and ABTA has been supporting DEFRA in its efforts to raise public awareness of the restrictions.

Travellers are no longer be able to bring cattle, sheep, goat, and pig meat, as well as dairy products, from EU countries into Great Britain for personal use. This joins an earlier ban on these products from other parts of the world. This includes bringing items like sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats, or milk into Great Britain – regardless of whether it is packed or packaged or whether it has been bought at duty free.

DEFRA says that whilst FMD poses no risk to humans and there are no cases in the UK, the outbreak on the continent presents a significant risk to farm businesses and livestock. Graeme Buck, ABTA’s Director of Communications, says: “Ensuring that members are fully aware of changes to policy is extremely important and we regularly meet with Government departments for briefings.

"These also give us the opportunity to share members’ views and concerns. Today’s DEFRA video presentation was a result of one such meeting and gave an invaluable insight into the reasons behind the restrictions on customers bringing in meat and dairy products from the EU. Not only will this help to safeguard the British farming community but prevent members of the public from having these items taken from them on arrival back to the UK.”