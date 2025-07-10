Storm triggers more disruptions at Palma airport

Palma Airport was thrown into disarray early Thursday as a powerful storm swept across the island, triggering significant delays and operational challenges. Torrential rain and thunderstorms forced air traffic authorities to impose strict safety measures, including limits on take-offs and landings, leading to widespread flight disruptions. According to AENA, the Spanish airport operator, the severe weather impacted both arrivals and departures, with delays expected to persist through at least midday.

Passengers arriving at Palma airport were met with scenes of water dripping from the ceilings and maintenance crews scrambling to manage indoor flooding. Buckets were once again deployed across the terminal to contain leaks, and several areas were cordoned off for safety. The incident has reignited concerns about the airport’s infrastructure, which has repeatedly struggled to withstand heavy rainfall.

Flight schedules were heavily affected, as the storm hampered take-off and landing operations. Enaire, which oversees Spanish airspace, implemented temporary air traffic restrictions to maintain safety during the worst of the weather. The result was a backlog of arriving flights, which in turn delayed departures due to tight turnaround times. Although no cancellations have been reported, AENA warned of ongoing delays throughout the day.

The Spanish weather agency AEMET had issued a yellow warning ahead of the storm, forecasting heavy rainfall that ultimately led Balearic emergency services to activate the Meteobal Plan. The intense downpour created hazardous conditions across Palma and surrounding areas, with the storm system expected to shift toward Menorca in the coming hours.

Travelers are urged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport, as uncertainty around flight schedules remained high.

This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.