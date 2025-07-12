New European Entry And Exit System for Britons will be in place in Mallorca this year

After numerous delays, the European Parliament has this week finally approved a new Entry/Exit System (EES) that will streamline border procedures for non-EU nationals traveling to the European Union. Set to launch in October 2025, the system aims to enhance border security, replace traditional passport stamps, and speed up travel by collecting biometric data and passport details.

This new approach will make entry and exit more efficient while maintaining rigorous security measures across the Schengen Area. Travellers should be aware of the registration requirements and exemptions, particularly those holding residence permits or long-term visas.

Once operational the system will register data of third‑country nationals, including biometric data such as facial images and fingerprints, as they enter and leave the Schengen area, such as Mallorca and Spain, on short-stay visas. This is intended to improve security, speed up the process, and reduce queues.

By launching the system gradually, and allowing member states to start operating it in stages, it should be possible to prevent a simultaneous launch everywhere from compromising the system’s resilience. During the roll-out period, the launch could be temporarily suspended if waiting times become too long or there are technical issues, says the Committee report.

Roll-out over 180 days

According to the proposed legislation, the Commission will decide when to exactly commence a 180-day period during which EU countries will begin the incremental implementation of the EES at their borders. On day one of this period, at least 10% of border crossings would have to be registered in the new system, followed by up to 50% by day 90, and 100% by the end of the 180 days.

In their amendments to the Commission’s proposal, Committee MEPs underline that member states should be free to decide whether to roll the system out gradually or all at once. They propose that if EU countries do opt to implement the EES in stages, then they should enjoy more flexibility in reaching certain milestones - namely, 10% of border crossings registered in the system to be achieved by day 30 (instead of day one), and 35% (instead of 50%) by day 90.