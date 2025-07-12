New European Entry And Exit System for Britons will be in place in Mallorca this year
EU has set the launch for October
Set to launch in October 2025, the system aims to enhance border security, replace traditional passport stamps, and speed up travel by collecting biometric data and passport details | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma12/07/2025 12:57
After numerous delays, the European Parliament has this week finally approved a new Entry/Exit System (EES) that will streamline border procedures for non-EU nationals traveling to the European Union. Set to launch in October 2025, the system aims to enhance border security, replace traditional passport stamps, and speed up travel by collecting biometric data and passport details.
