Minibus fire at Palma Airport causes alarm but no injuries reported
Thankfully, there were no injuries reported during this incident
On Monday afternoon at around 5pm, a minibus caught fire in the arrivals area of Palma Airport. The incident caused alarm among travellers and airport staff, as thick smoke rapidly spread throughout the exterior part of the terminal.
