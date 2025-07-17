Mallorca calls for a solution for Britons stuck in long border control queues at Palma airport

Spanish consumer group Facua has called for a solution to the long queues faced by passengers at the border control at Palma airport, which is used by travellers from countries outside the European Union (EU), by providing more staff. This has been communicated to the Directorate-General of Police with the intention that an increase in the number of staff assigned to this control will allow it to function properly and put an end to the waiting times.

According to the regional delegation in the Balearics, as indicated by Facua in a statement, the high volume of passengers arriving from the United Kingdom at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport is the main cause of the long queues. This is why, according to the association, the controls are delayed by several hours and passengers end up missing their flights.

And there are concern that unless the problem is resolved, the situation could get worse once the new European Entry And Exit System for Britons is in place in Mallorca later this year. Set to launch in October 2025, the system aims to enhance border security, replace traditional passport stamps, and speed up travel by collecting biometric data and passport details.

Once operational the system will register data of third‑country nationals, including biometric data such as facial images and fingerprints, as they enter and leave the Schengen area, such as Mallorca and Spain, on short-stay visas.

By launching the system gradually, and allowing member states to start operating it in stages, it should be possible to prevent a simultaneous launch everywhere from compromising the system’s resilience. During the roll-out period, the launch could be temporarily suspended if waiting times become too long or there are technical issues, says the Committee report.