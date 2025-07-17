Mallorca calls for a solution for Britons stuck in long border control queues at Palma airport
High influx of UK passengers blamed
Complaints of long queues for British arrivals at Palma airport | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/07/2025 13:29
Spanish consumer group Facua has called for a solution to the long queues faced by passengers at the border control at Palma airport, which is used by travellers from countries outside the European Union (EU), by providing more staff. This has been communicated to the Directorate-General of Police with the intention that an increase in the number of staff assigned to this control will allow it to function properly and put an end to the waiting times.
