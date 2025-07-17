Now Mallorca ground staff at Palma airport threaten industrial action
A Summer of unrest
The CCOO, UGT and USO trade unions’ members of the Groundforce works committee, have denounced the ‘serious situation’ facing the staff of the handling company at Palma airport | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/07/2025 15:03
Palma airport has just recovered from two-days of delays and flight cancellations due to strike action by French air traffic controllers, much to the fury of Ryanair which was hardest hit, not to mention easyJet cabin crew having gone on strike and parts of Palma airport falling to pieces as a result of freak storms and building work being carried out - now it is facing more industrial action.
