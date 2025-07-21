Mallorca travel: Ryanair to increase staff bonuses for detecting oversized luggage
CEO Michael O'Leary confirms the airline is struggling to manage passenger carry-on volumes, as current £1.30 staff incentive could see an increase
Basic airfare includes one free small personal item, such as a handbag or laptop case | Photo: REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo
Palma21/07/2025 16:25
Ryanair, Europe's leading low-cost carrier, is considering raising the commission paid to staff for identifying oversized hand luggage at boarding gates, as confirmed by CEO Michael O'Leary this Monday.
