British holidaymakers hit by fresh passport control delays at Mallorca airport

British holidaymakers are once again facing long queues at Palma Airport, with passport control waiting times reaching up to 45 minutes during this weekend's peak tourist traffic. The delays, particularly affecting non-Schengen flight passengers at Module A, haven't dropped below 30 minutes during several periods, marking a return to a persistent challenge for the busy Mallorcan hub.

The situation stems from ongoing staffing challenges and limited training time for new personnel at passport control points. Labour conditions and understaffing have been central to various complaints, with some cases reaching the courts beyond union representatives' initial protests. While improvements have been made in recent years, the airport continues to face significant pressure during peak season.

This weekend's disruption highlights the recurring nature of these issues at Palma border control facilities. Despite efforts to enhance efficiency, the combination of peak season passenger volumes and staffing constraints has led to substantial delays, though not reaching the several-hour waiting times experienced in previous summers.

The most affected area remains the Module A access point, specifically handling flights to destinations outside the Schengen zone. These control points require more thorough documentation checks, naturally leading to longer processing times when staffing levels aren't optimal for peak period demand.

Passengers and industry groups have called for a more permanent solution, urging authorities to invest in faster processing technology and increase staffing ahead of the summer rush. Some travellers have reported missing connections or experiencing heightened stress due to the delays, prompting renewed criticism over the lack of contingency planning at one of Spain’s busiest holiday airports.