Ryanair staff in Mallorca to get bigger bonuses for spotting oversized bags
CEO Michael O'Leary confirms the airline is struggling to manage passenger carry-on volumes, as current £1.30 staff incentive could see an increase
Basic airfare includes one free small personal item, such as a handbag or laptop case | Photo: P. BOTA
Palma22/07/2025 13:25
Ryanair, Europe’s top budget airline, is planning to increase the bonuses awarded to staff who spot oversized cabin bags at boarding gates, CEO Michael O’Leary confirmed on Monday.
