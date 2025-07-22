Ryanair staff in Mallorca to get bigger bonuses for spotting oversized bags

Ryanair, Europe’s top budget airline, is planning to increase the bonuses awarded to staff who spot oversized cabin bags at boarding gates, CEO Michael O’Leary confirmed on Monday.

Breaking years of denial, the Irish airline recently acknowledged to The Sunday Times that it currently offers staff a £1.30 (1.50€) bonus for each passenger caught with non-compliant baggage. This incentive, added to monthly wages, is currently capped at £69 (€80).

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTE, O'Leary stated that the airline is "experiencing difficulties" managing the volume of carry-on luggage passengers attempt to bring aboard. "One of our passengers' biggest irritants is people showing up with rucksacks claiming they'll fit in the sizer. If it doesn't fit, it doesn't fly. While 99.9% of our customers comply with baggage rules, those who don't must pay the excess fees," the chief executive explained.

Under Ryanair's regulations, the basic airfare includes one free small personal item, such as a handbag or laptop case, not exceeding 40x20x25 centimetres. Passengers can purchase additional allowances for cabin bags up to 10kg or hold luggage up to 20kg. Those failing to comply may face a £65 (75€) gate fee.

O'Leary added: "For the small minority who don't comply, we'll gladly share a portion of these excess baggage fees with our staff as incentives, though we expect these instances to decrease over the next year or two."