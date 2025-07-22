New border checks for Britons heading for Spain and Mallorca in place for October half term: expect delays

After years of delays, the launch of the new Entry/Exit System (EES) finally has a date, the roll out across the EU will begin on October 12 just in time for the UK half term which starts in England on October 27. The Entry/Exit System (EES) is a planned automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals crossing the external borders of the Schengen Area. It will replace the current manual passport stamping system with electronic registration of entries and exits, including biometric data and travel information.

The rollout of the system will occur gradually across all external EU borders, with the full implementation expected by April 9, 2026. Travellers from non-EU countries, including the United Kingdom, will be the primary group impacted by this change.

Purpose:

The EES aims to modernize border management, improve efficiency, combat identity fraud, enhance security, and help prevent irregular migration.

How it works:

When non-EU nationals enter or exit the Schengen Area, their data (including name, travel document type, biometric data like fingerprints and facial images, and the date and place of entry/exit) will be recorded in the EES.

Who it affects:

The EES will apply to short-stay visa holders and visa-exempt travelers from third countries.

Key changes:

The EES will eliminate the need for manual passport stamping at borders and replace it with electronic registration.

Timeline:

The EES is scheduled to begin in October 2025, with a phased rollout over six months.

Benefits:

The EES is expected to improve border checks, streamline the travel experience, enhance security, and combat overstaying.

But, the travel insider, Ivaylo Danailov, CEO of SkyRefund, believes that while the system could eventually streamline travel, significant delays are likely as the new system ‘beds in’ this year.

“This doesn’t affect security screening, which as a separate process can become a bottleneck in itself. So, passenger flow through security won’t directly improve unless airports coordinate better pre-check and biometric systems throughout the whole journey and, as it is focused on entry/exit at national borders, not gate boarding, unless it becomes integrated with airline systems in the future, it may not directly speed up boarding.”