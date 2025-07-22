New border checks for Britons heading for Spain and Mallorca in place for October half term: expect delays
EES entry exit scheme set for October 12
The new EU entry/exit visa system is going to cause travel disruption for Britons | Photo: European Union
Palma22/07/2025 10:27
After years of delays, the launch of the new Entry/Exit System (EES) finally has a date, the roll out across the EU will begin on October 12 just in time for the UK half term which starts in England on October 27. The Entry/Exit System (EES) is a planned automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals crossing the external borders of the Schengen Area. It will replace the current manual passport stamping system with electronic registration of entries and exits, including biometric data and travel information.
