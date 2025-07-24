Mallorca airport faces storm delays
Flights crossing Balearic and Barcelona airspace severely affected as adverse weather conditions cause widespread disruption to air traffic
Severe storms hitting the Balearic Islands have triggered significant disruptions at Palma airport this Thursday morning, with departure boards showing numerous delays across multiple flights, particularly for outbound journeys.
Also in Holiday
- Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller
- Shops in Mallorca's resorts suffering from the slump in tourist spending
- Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car
- Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish
- New border checks for Britons heading for Spain and Mallorca in place for October half term: expect delays