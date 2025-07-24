Spain travel alert: Experts warn Britons must do this ONE thing to new passports before travelling

Travelling has become so complicated for millions of Britons over the past few years. Not only are two new EU regulations looming which are going to cost UK travellers over 20 euros, there are also matters people have to take into account regarding British passports. There have been 375,000 searches for “passport renewal’ over the past 30 days, as Britons get ready for their summer holidays.

But before you take off, experts at Travel Republic are warning Britons to do this last-minute passport check after a recent rule change could leave you stranded at the airport. All new UK passports must be hand-signed before use. According to recent communication from HM Passport Office, all newly issued UK passports must be signed with a “black ball point pen” and travellers cannot “use it until (they) do”.

While this rule came into effect in 2017, this is the first time that citizens who are renewing their 10-year-old maroon passports will be required to sign them before they can be used physically.

Holiday experts at Travel Republic explain: “Before this rule was introduced, a digital signature was automatically applied to the passport that was taken from the application paperwork. So there was no need for travellers to physically sign their passports. This has now changed for anyone holding a “sign after receipt” passport.

“The only exception to this rule is if the passport holder is aged 11 or under, or if the holder cannot sign due to a disability.” Meaning British citizens living at home and abroad are required to follow the guidance. The HM Passport Office stated: “A sign after receipt passport is not a valid travel document until the holder has signed it. Meaning that not completing this simple step could cause your passport to be invalid and not eligible as identification for international travel.”

The change has already caused confusion amongst Britons, with searches for “where to sign UK passport” soaring 116% over the past year. According to the HM Passport Office, Britons who hold a ‘sign after receipt passport’ must “sign on the ‘holder’s signature’ line using a black ballpoint pen” before it can be used. This line can be found at the bottom right of the first page, showing the holder’s personal information and photo.

If this step is not completed, travellers will not be allowed to board an international flight to and from the UK. Travel Republic added: “With many UK travellers getting new passports this year, not completing this simple step could cause travel heartbreak to anyone looking to go away this summer. We would recommend checking your passport thoroughly against the HM Passport Office’s specifications before travelling, to make sure you are not left stranded.”