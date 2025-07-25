Mallorca airport faces disruption as workers threaten to ‘Paralyse’ operations, warning of travel chaos for UK tourists
The protest is set to take place today between 8am and 12pm
Airport workers in Mallorca are set to stage a protest this Friday between 8AM and 12PM, as the Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumption of UGT Balearics calls for action against what they describe as "suffocating precariousness" in the region's aviation sector.
Also in Holiday
- Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller
- Mallorca storm alert: Government activates emergency plan
- Businesses in Mallorca warning that anti-tourism messages are having an impact
- Mallorca travel alert: British tourists advised to arrive early as Palma Airport faces potential Friday shutdown
- Mallorca airport faces storm delays
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.