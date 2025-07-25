Mallorca airport faces disruption as workers threaten to ‘Paralyse’ operations, warning of travel chaos for UK tourists

Airport workers in Mallorca are set to stage a protest this Friday between 8AM and 12PM, as the Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumption of UGT Balearics calls for action against what they describe as "suffocating precariousness" in the region's aviation sector.

The union is demanding the creation of a tripartite dialogue table, bringing together Aena (Spanish Airports Authority), the Balearic Government, and workers' representatives to seek consensual and stable solutions to what they term as "workforce abuses".

In a strongly-worded statement, UGT highlighted that companies operating at Palma airport are failing to respect labour rights, implementing what they call "inhumane" work shifts that hinder work-life balance. They've also criticised the practice of offering contracts with less than 30 hours whilst imposing "countless overtime hours without proper oversight".

Key demands from aviation workers

The aviation sector workers, represented by UGT, have outlined several specific demands, including:

Proper scheduling and agreement of holiday periods

Accurate calculations of professional level progressions

Recruitment of qualified staff for driving and supervision tasks

Provision of vehicles and work equipment to protect against high temperatures

Improved uniforms that "don't compromise dignity and image", including raincoats for wet weather protection

The union has issued a warning that if Aena fails to address these demands, they will "escalate their mobilisation" with actions aimed at bringing operations at Palma airport to a halt.