Britons heading for Mallorca could be denied entry into Spain under new EU entry rules

What appears to be a relatively straight forward, if not rather costly exercise, the new ETIAS travel authorization (European Travel Information and Authorization System), which will now cost 20 euros per adult instead of the original 7, does has some serious implications such as denied entry. According to SchengenVisaInfo, starting from April 2027, citizens who can travel to the Schengen Area visa-free will need to get an online authorization known as ETIAS. This authorisation is obtained online and will be valid for three years from the date of issue.

The application process for ETIAS is quick and straightforward, and you will be notified almost immediately of your application status (approved/denied). Although most ETIAS applications will be approved almost immediately, there is still a chance that your ETIAS application can be denied. This can happen if the system finds something wrong with your application. For example, if, while checking your information, eligibility, or your risk factors, the system reports one or several hits, your application will be rejected.

Travellers not meeting the conditions for getting an ETIAS travel authorisation (European Travel Information and Authorization System), will be rejected by the ETIAS National Unit of the Member State responsible for processing the application. While so far, the reasons for ETIAS rejection have been blurry, an official of the EU Commission has provided SchengenVisaInfo.com with a list of the main reasons why an ETIAS may be rejected.

According to this list, the main reasons why an ETIAS application may be rejected, are as follows:

Your passport is invalid. The ETIAS applicant used a travel document that is reported as lost, stolen, misappropriated or invalidated in SIS.

You are considered a “risk.”

He or she poses a security risk to the Schengen Area countries, their citizens and travellers.

The applicant poses an illegal immigration risk, which means the Member State responsible for issuing the ETIAS to the applicant believes that he/she intends to remain in the Schengen Area illegally, upon arrival with an ETIAS.

The applicant poses a high epidemic risk, i.e. he/she comes from an area or has recently been to one where an epidemic outbreak has occurred.

You have an SIS alert. An applicant is a person for whom an alert has been entered in SIS for the purpose of refusing entry and stay.

You submit an incomplete application. The applicant fails to reply to a request for additional information or documentation within the deadlines after he/she is required to do so.

You do not attend the interview. The applicant fails to attend an interview after he/she is required to do so.

You Submitted an Incomplete Application

When completing the ETIAS application, it is important that each applicant submits a completed application form with a declaration of authenticity, correctness, and reliability of data and statements. In case you submit an incomplete application, your ETIAS will be rejected.