Mallorca to demand role in managing Balearic airports in Palma
Balearic president to hold talks with Spanish prime minister
Marga Prohens will hold talks with the Spanish prime minister in Palma in Tuesday | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma28/07/2025 11:37
The Balearic president, Marga Prohens, will ask the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, on Tuesday, to allow the regional administration to participate in the management of the region’s airports. Prohens will meet with Sánchez before the Prime Minister holds his usual summer working meeting in Marivent with the King, who on Monday received the regional president and other authorities from the islands in audience at the Almudaina Palace.
Also in Holiday
- Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.
- Letter to the editor: "I for one will not be returning to Spain"
- Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape
- Fake 'family and friends' stays a reason for increased tourist numbers in the Balearics
- Restaurants in the Balearics the most expensive in Spain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.