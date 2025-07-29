Spain suspends hand luggage fines against easyJet
Airline welcomes the injunction
easyJet has urged the Spanish Consumer Affairs Ministry to ‘reconsider this penalty and align itself with the rest of Europe’ | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma29/07/2025 12:32Updated at 15:11
easyJet has welcomed the precautionary suspension of sanctions against Ryanair, Norwegian and Vueling by the High Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), highlighting that it is a decision that ‘protects free competition and consumer choice in Spain’. At the end of 2024, the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and Agenda 2030 announced fines for five airlines for possible abusive practices. easyJet was fined 29 million euros.
