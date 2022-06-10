Already visitors are pouring into Port de Soller on the iconic San Francisco style trams departing frequently throughout the day from Soller town. Join Alex Smith as she looks around the Port de Soller and walks along the beautiful promenade to find out why visitors absolutely love coming to this area of the island. | Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun
Already visitors are pouring into Port de Soller on the iconic San Francisco style trams departing frequently throughout the day from Soller town.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.