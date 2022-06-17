Now the temperatures are rising and every day feels like a fiesta on Mallorca. Take a look at what’s going on across the island in the next few weeks!

BCM has kicked off the season on a high and it’s only going to get better. Friday June 17 sees Spanish singer, songwriter, and producer Danny Romero take the stage from 11pm. On Saturday June 18, American DJ and record producer, mostly known for house music and electro Felix da Housecat will be pumping up the party from 11pm with resident DJs Des Mitchell, Sp1der, Witty Martin and Tides. If you are looking for something to do Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday BCM will be open from 11pm. Tickets at https://bcmmallorca.com/entradas/

Samsara Beach Club in Playa de Muro will be waiting for you every Friday this summer with live DJ sessions to non-stop dance. Reservations on 636-674765.

Bring colour to your Sunday afternoons with Domingos al Soul at Lunita Can Pastilla from 7pm.

This Friday June 17 the sky bar in Hotel Leonardo (former hotel OD Portals) will be hosting the grand opening of a new concept for your summer Friday nights: VÉRTIGO BURGERS. From 8pm with live music from DJ Ralfus.

Tom Zanetti will be at BH in Magalluf on Friday June 17 from 12pm. Following on Saturday June 18 with a Pool Party and ending the weekend on Sunday June 19 with their Kiss FM Pool Party starting at 12pm. On Tuesday June 21 Musicalize presents HEAT WAVE Pool Party with Mostack, Not3s, DJ Ace and Annabel. Tickets available at https://es.bhmallorca.com/tickets/

It’s going to be another star weekend at Social Club as they kick off with Lee Foss and resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino on Friday June 17 from 11pm. Palma’s favourite Tardeo will be the place to be on Saturday June 18 with the great DJ Oscar Romero and Witty Martin: Your Saturdays will never be the same again! From 7pm to 11pm.

If you fancy staying on, Social presents Vinyl Sessions with Kiko Navarro and resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino from 11pm til closing.

On Sunday June 19 Social presents, Under Society with Los Suruba, Manu Sanchez & Kiko Melis. Every Sunday with the best sounds of underground music. From 11pm.

On Thursday June 23 Social will be hosting a residents night with resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino from 11pm. Tickets available online at reservations.wearesocial.club/public/#/events

Es Gremi will be holding an event on Sunday June 19 from 7.30pm to celebrate palma pride 2022 which includes the final gala of Miss drag Queen Mallorca in which participate 9 new drags. More than 10 hours of party with the super star Kika Lorace from Madrid, DJ Kendra Williams from Granada, and local drags as Lolita Khaos, Chris Mental, Amatista and Ruda Puda. DJ tony Perez & Mikel Lopez.

COMING SOON

Origin Fest Mallorca:Paul Kalkbrenner: One of the most acclaimed live performances of all time, he is one of the most respected producers in the world and, quite simply, he is the living history of electronic music. On Sunday July 10 at Son Fusteret starting at 3pm. Tickets: https://origenfest.com/paul-kalkbrenner-10-julio

Nile Rodgers & CHIC at Port Adriano Festival: Celebrating its tenth edition by welcoming for the first time Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Influencing every musical style and every generation, it will undoubtedly be a night to remember. On Wednesday July 20 at Port Adriano. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets: https://www.enterticket.es/eventos/pamf-161239

Berlin’s enigmatic DJ and producer Claptone has announced an exclusive residency for Mallorca at Social Club this summer 2022. Starting July 14 and running for 6 dates, the world-renowned artist will bring his epic sets, acclaimed at clubs and festivals around the world, to the club on the seafront. Tickets now available www.wearesocial.club

The Festival S’Embat is back in its 5th edition on August 5 in Porreres, Parc de n’Hereveta. Artists such as Green Valley, Mr. Kilombo, Pure Negga, Space Surimi and many more. There will be a fair and food trucks to keep everyone happy and bellies full. Doors open at 7pm.