Just a couple of days ahead of the yearly Nit de Art Palma, a new and very special gallery is opening on the ground floor of the newly refurbished “Townhouse” in central Plaza Cort, Palma. The photo exhibition is an in-the making documentation by Swedish photographer Anne Nyblaeus of the renovation of the Sant Feliu Palace.
The idea to make an exhibition about the working renovation process of the old palace in San Feliu was the brainchild of Swedish Art Director Lars Liljendahl and Swedish author Sara Paborn. Sara has written several bestseller books which have been translated into Spanish. The exhibition and the documentation about the Sant Feliu palace will be presented in Plaza Cort and curated by Lars Liljendahl.
Anne is one of the most trusted interior photographers from the Nordic countries and she comes with an extensive CV. She explains about the project: “Sant Feliu opened its arms and seduced me at first sight with its old soul and charm of a Grand Old Dame. For a year I have been photographing the progress of the buildings renovation and I am honoured and proud to be part of the wonderful team behind this substantial project.”
Renovating the Sant Feliu Palace: The Exhibition
During Nit de Art, Saturday 17th, the exhibition will be open from 6 to 11pm
Just a couple of days ahead of the yearly Nit de Art Palma, a new and very special gallery is opening on the ground floor of the newly refurbished “Townhouse” in central Plaza Cort, Palma. The photo exhibition is an in-the making documentation by Swedish photographer Anne Nyblaeus of the renovation of the Sant Feliu Palace.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.