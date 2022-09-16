Friday, September 16

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 6pm: Welcome to the "vermada". By Can Novell. 8pm: Reception of the fiesta "vermadors". At the town hall. 8.30pm: Opening address and choir. At the church.

Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Sinergia 3.0 (contemporary circus). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Three euros.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 10pm: Concert - Los Javaloyas. Sports ground.

Manacor - 8pm: Xanguito (Mallorcan rumba, pop). Parc Municipal de Manacor. Free.

Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11.30pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood gastronomy). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. (Each day; until 11.30pm on Saturday and to 11pm Monday to Thursday.)

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas - 5pm: Raising of banners. 8pm: Tapas supper. The tapas or pinchos will be for sharing, so people have to bring ten. In the square. 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar (Sineu) and Artsukada batucada.

Porreres - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Enric Pastor & Co - Enric Pastor (violin), Sergi Selles (piano), Jaume Ginard (drums), Wojtek Sobolewski (bass). Concert of the quartet's CD, 'Moments'. Sa Bassa Rotja, Cami de Sa Pedrera s/n. 20 euros. dimf.com.

Puerto Soller - 8pm: Tenth Havaneres Gathering; Mar i Vent, Sis de Ponent, Ben Trempats, Aires Sollerics. Repic beach. Free.

Sineu - Ciclop 2022; 7.30pm: The Amazing Other Company (circus). Pavilion at IES Sineu (secondary school). Five euros. 9pm: Glimt Company (circus). C.IN.E. (Centre of Performance Arts). 12 euros. 10.30pm: Concerts - Leonmanso and Diego Ingold. Circ Bover tent. Eight euros. ciclopfestival.com.

Vilafranca - 8.30pm: 47 Cordes, harp recital by Helena Garreta. At the church. Five to eight euros. ticketib.com.

Saturday, September 17

Alcudia - 9pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Girona Jazz Project. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros.

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 12 noon: Address for the grape battle. From the town hall balcony. Followed by the battle at the sports centre. From 2pm to 12.30am: Grape-treaders party, including noodles lunch. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Gathering for the underwear race. 6.30pm: Address and start of the race. 11.55pm: Feeling and DJs. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala Bona, Cala Millor Tourist Fiestas - 8.30pm: Concert - Sant Llorenç and Son Servera Bands of Music.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8pm: Raising of the banner and firing of rockets. 8.30pm: Procession of Calonge Archangels and demons plus the Santanyi giants to Plaça Sant Miquel. Followed by folk dance and music with Esclafits i Castanyetes and Sonadors Sonats.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 1pm: Vermutada; bars with vermouth tastings, Felanitx Band of Music (wearing the Cas Concos colours of white and maroon/red). 10.30pm: IPops and DJs. Sports ground.

Manacor - 10am to 8.30pm: 'Stocks'; fair for local retailers and local products. Streets in the centre.

Manacor - 7pm: Craft Beer Sampling; various Mallorcan breweries, music from Monkey Doo and Swingtonizando. Plaça Sa Mora. Free.

Manacor - 8pm: Joan Laínez (tenor), Biel Mas (baritone), Paula Riera (soprano), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano); Beethoven, Grieg and others. Viver Bio Estel de Llevant, Camí Son Talent. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Marratxi - From 12.30pm: Rata Market of art, design and artisan products. Concerts - 12.30pm: One Man Rocks; 2pm: Som Vinils; 6.30pm: Joe Orson; 7.30pm: L'Equilibriste. Museu del Fang (Ceramics Museum), C. Moli 4, Sa Cabaneta. Free.

Palma - 2pm: LaLiga Santander, Real Mallorca v. Almeria. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. 35-55 euros. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 6pm-11pm: Nit de l'Art 2022. Various locations. artpalmacontemporani.com.

Palma - 8pm / 9pm: Isaac Pérez Riera (violin), Albert Colomar Rodríguez (piano). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. Free.

Palma - 8.30pm: Geometrical Sardine; music project by Joan Roca. Can Alcover, C. Sant Alonso 24. Free.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas - 5.30pm: Pina Fair; local products, artisan products, food trucks, swing, folk and charanga music, circus procession, sheepdogs.

Pollensa - 8pm: Brahms Festival; Zuzanna Sosnowska (cello), Magí Garcias (piano); Brahms Sonatas for Piano and Cello, Op. 38 and Op. 99. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya s/n. 15-25 euros. festivalbrahmsmallorca.com. (Monti-Sion Church in the event of bad weather.)

Puerto Soller - 8pm: Tenth Havaneres Gathering; Mar i Vent, Sis de Ponent, Ben Trempats, Aires Sollerics. Repic beach. Free.

Santa Eugenia - 8pm: Sofia Pérez (voice), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Capllonch and other Mallorcan composers, poems by Costa i Llobera. Cas Music, C. Bartomeu Coll Bibiloni 16. euroclassics.es / costa.casmusicmallorca.com.

Sineu - Ciclop 2022; 11am: Manipulats Company. Circ Bover tent. 7.50 euros. 12.30pm: Planeta Trampolí Company. Plaça Fossar. Free. 6pm: The Amazing Other Company. Sa Quintana. Free. 7.30pm: Location X Company. Pavilion at IES Sineu (secondary school). 7.50 euros. 9pm: Las Primas de Barbara Company. Celler Can Font. 35 euros (includes dinner). 9.30pm: Moviments Company. C.IN.E. (Centre of Performance Arts). 10 euros. 10.30pm: Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar, correfoc. Plaça Fossar. Free. ciclopfestival.com.

Sunday, September 18

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 5.30pm: The grape-treaders competitions. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 11.30am: Procession by the Bunyola Band of Music. 12 noon: Concert by the band of music. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 7pm: Choral concert in the church.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti Fiestas - 6pm: Horse show. Sports ground.

Manacor - 10am-9pm: Ecological Transition Fair. Avda. Tren.

Montuiri - 8.30pm: Montuiri Band of Music. By Ca S'Escola. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Bach to the Future, works by Bach; Lorena Bonnín (soprano and oboe), Helena Blanco Cortés (violin), Maria Victoria Cortès and Francesc Blanco (pianos). Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas - 12 noon: Charity raffle; 7pm: Concert - Algaida Band of Music. In the square.

Pollensa - 9.30am: AFAMA Alzheimer association race, Nordic walk or walk (registrations, elitechip.net). Followed at 11am by event with music from Magma, The Brown Antes, Invaders DJ Crew. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya s/n.

Puerto Pollensa - 7pm: CircArt, Planeta Trampolí. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Ses Salines - 12 noon: Nina Heidenreich, Carles Civera (violins), Julia Hu (viola), Alejandro Oloriz (cello). Hotel Can Bonico, Plaça Sant Bartomeu. 25 euros.

Sineu - Ciclop 2022; 11am: Marílen Ribot Company. Pavilion at IES Sineu (secondary school). Five euros. 12.30pm: La Nit Canalla, community theatre. C.IN.E. (Centre of Performance Arts). Three euros. ciclopfestival.com.