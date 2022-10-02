There is always SOMETHING to do on the island. Following are a few events coming up this weekend that might interest you!

AUTUMN MOSTRA DE CUINES

Calvia‘s “Mostra de Cuines” is a gastronomic event held twice a year in the municipality – before and after the summer season.

With the idea of making Calvia’s “Mostra de Cuines” an event that can be enjoyed by the maximum amount of people, restaurants are encouraged to offer alternative menus to those advertised (always at the same price as shown in their advertising) – children’s menus, so that whole families can go, gluten-free menus and vegetarian menus.

As Calvia is very extensive, during the celebration of the “Mostra”, the municipality is divided into 4 large areas and every Friday it is held in a different place.

Starting on Friday October 7 in the areas of Palmanova and Magalluf, here is a list of restaurants taking part:

- Oceans Restaurant (Magalluf)

- Bondi Beach (Magalluf)

- No Stress Wine & Prosecco (Palmanova)

- Restaurante Ciro’s (Palmanova)

- Venezia Da Luigi (Magalluf)

- Casa Diego (Magalluf)

- Restaurante Ajimoli (Palmanova)

- Restaurante Las Palmeras (Magalluf)

- Rte. Polideportico Magalluf (Magalluf)

- El Balcón (Magalluf)

- El Gordito Restaurante (Magalluf)

- Restaurante Casa Garcias (Magalluf)

- Victory’s (Magalluf)

- Titanic (Magalluf)

For detailed menus and reservations see visitcalvia.org

This race is set in the unique scenery of the beautiful city of Palma. Taking place Sunday October 9 from 7am, participants enjoy a course along the breathtaking promenade with views over the bay and the turquoise blue Mediterranean Sea, towards the cathedral with its sandstones colors, and into the historic old town.

Enjoy a weekend full of activities: Expo, Breakfast Run, and Pasta Party.

Inscriptions starting at 30 euros at www.palmademallorcamarathon.com

BENEFIT CONCERT AT THE AUDITORIUM

On Sunday October 9 at 8.30pm, sponsored by HABECU-Baleares, a Benefit Concert In Memoriam is scheduled to be held in the Sala Magna of the Auditorium of Palma, for the Civil Guards Diego Salvá Lezaún and Carlos Sáez de Tejada, victims of the attack that the terrorist organisation ETA carried out on the July 30, 2009, in Palmanova - Calvia.

HABECU-Baleares, has decided to promote the celebration of this Charity Concert, to give the opportunity to the Mallorcan society, to participate in the deserved recognition and remembrance of the two Civil Guards who, in the line of duty, gave their lives, for the safeguard of the security of all citizens. Tickets are 15 euros and can bee obtained online at auditoriumpalma.com

Taking part in the musical act:

- Son Rapinya Music Band, with 50 musicians.

- La Coral Cor Ciutat de Mallorca.

- The Retired Tenor Colonel of the Guardia Civil, Mr. José Luís Trapero.

- Conductor, Mr. Mario Errea del Pago