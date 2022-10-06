Friday, October 7

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend - 9pm: Tapas night and competition. 10pm: Music from Sonor and Chevy's Band.

Llucmajor - 8.30pm: Choral concert, Amics de la Música with songs from the cinema. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Free.

Llucmajor - 9pm: Playback contest and pa amb oli. Plaça Espanya.

Magalluf / Palmanova - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 1; Fifteen participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Special menus, prices 16-18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Palma - 9pm: Antonio José (Spanish Latino-pop singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

Sa Pobla - From 6.15pm: Art i Copes. Opening of exhibition. C. Mercat. Otherwise, various locations. sapobla.cat.

Saturday, October 8

Alcudia - 8.30pm: Nick Lowe. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 35 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend - 8pm: Paella, six euros; 10.30pm: DJ. 12.30am: Valnou.

Inca - 8pm: Qanat, Mediterranean and Persian folk music; Pegah Khoei (vocals, setar, bendir), Tomeu Gomila (vocals, accordion), Toni Vich (vocals, whistles, ceramic instruments). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lloseta - 7pm: Tribute acts for Spanish rock groups, Extremduro and Fito y Fitipaldis. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Lluc, Fira Serra de Tramuntana. 10.00-18.00: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.

Llucmajor - From 10am to 8.30pm: Sustainable Mobility Fair. Passeig Jaume III.

Palma - 8pm: Windu, 'In Search of Wind' - Eva Jornet, Marcel Leal, Iris Mañà, Chris Orton (recorders); Bach, Telemann and others. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. Ten euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Storioni Trio (Bart van de Roer piano, Marc Vossen cello, Wouter Vossen violin) with works by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Dvorak. At the church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com.

Sa Pobla - From 12.15pm: Art i Copes. Various locations. 5.30pm: Pop-up art market. Plaça Major. From 8pm to 11pm: Concerts in Plaça Mercat. sapobla.cat.

Sunday, October 9

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend - 12 noon to 4pm / 6pm to 10pm: Mostra de la Llampuga (Dolphinfish Gastronomic Fair). 10pm: Fireworks.

Inca - 8pm: Ànima de la Traviata. Selections from the Verdi opera; Nuria Vilà (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Lluís Sintes (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lluc, Fira Serra de Tramuntana. 10.00-18.00: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.

Llucmajor, Third Fair - 10am to 8.30pm: Artisan fair and opportunities (bargains) fair. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers procession from Passeig Jaume III to Plaça Espanya. Dance of giants at 11.30am. 6pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Dit i Fet. Passeig Jaume III.

Mancor de la Vall - From 10am: Mancor de l'Art '22; paintings, visual art, urban art, artisan craft. 12 noon: Dance show. 3.30pm: Hot Creepers Swing Band (procession). 6.45pm: Concert - Aina Tramulles. 8pm: Theatre. Plaça Església.

Palma - 8am: Zafiro Palma Marathon. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - 8.30pm: Memorial benefit concert for Diego Salvá Lezaún and Carlos Saéz de Tejada, the Guardia Civil officers who were killed by an ETA bomb in 2009. Son Rapinya Band of Music, Coral Cor Ciutat de Mallorca. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 15 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palmanyola - 1pm-8pm: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

Sa Pobla - From 12 noon: Art i Copes. Various locations. sapobla.cat.

MARKETS:

Friday: Algaida, Arenal (Llucmajor), Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Pont d'Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological).

Saturday: Alaro, Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Badia Gran, Biniali, Buger, Cala Ratjada, Campanet, Campos, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, Lloseta, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Sa Rapita, S'Arracó, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, S'Horta, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma - Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological), Son Ferriol, Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi (poligono), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Valldemossa.