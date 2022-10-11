Halloween season is creeping up on us, and for those looking for something to do on the island, here are a few events I think you might like!

- Drive in Cinema Special Halloween Edition: Within the “Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival” held in October, there will be an activity within the event collaborating with the screening of 4 films. All you have to do is turn up in your car, tune in the radio, and… enjoy.

The screening will take place in the central square of Port Adriano. The seating capacity is 50 cars and vehicles with a height of more than 1.5 metres are not allowed to enter. Two people per car are recommended because the seats in the back of the car have no visibility, but up to 4 people can come in each car. The entrance fee is per car.

Price: 10€ - Max. 4 people / car

The films on show this year are:

Saturday, October 29 at 7.30pm – Beetlejuice (1988) Dubbed in Spanish – No subtitles.

Saturday, October 29 at 9.30pm – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) English with Spanish subtitles.

Sunday, October 30 at 7.30pm – The Addams Family (1991) Dubbed in Spanish - No subtitles.

Sunday, October 30 at 9.30pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) English with Spanish subtitles.

Get your tickets at: https://linktr.ee/evolutionmallorcafilmfestival

- Pirates presents Adventure/Reloaded Halloween: a twist for all ages on Monday October 31 from 5pm. Pirates spooky spectacular is one of Mallorca’s most renowned events. Expect to be haunted by some well-known creepy characters. Its fright night so there’s amazing prizes for those in the best fancy dress costumes!

Enjoy an evening with plenty of tricks and treats... a pre-show dinner of roast chicken, Chips, Corn on the Cob, followed by an ice cream, with a vegetarian option on request. Soft drinks are included in the price and there is a fully licenced bar to purchase all your other drinks, followed by world-class entertainment with an evil twist! A spook-tacular night guaranteed.

Tickets starting from 24.99 euros at piratesadventure.com

- Halloween Special at Katmandu Park, from 27 to 31 October: Have a spooktacular time and enjoy a day in the spirit of Halloween with your family, friends or partner! The park will be fully decorated halloween style and you will have access to all attractions, plus a bouncy castle party, scary make-up and the "Trick or Treat" challenge in the legendary upside down house. The main attraction "The House" will become a haunted challenge, where the whole family will venture out to test their skills in the "Trick-or-Treat" challenge with the characters that have come to life inside the house. Get your sweet reward by overcoming the challenges and fill up your goody bag!

Tickets starting from 28 euros. For more information and ticket purchase click here.

- Halloween at Son Amar: The most terrifying night of the year will be hosted by Danzû. Headlining acts to be announced. Tickets available here from 17 euros.

- BCM will be hosting a spooky night of fun and music at this legendary venue, starting at 11pm on Monday October 31. Tickets online at bcmmallorca.com, starting at 25 euros. Make sure to dress up!

- Halloween Misfits is this year’s theme at Palma’s Social Club. With music from Sergi Alez, Witty Martin and Simonet, this is a night not to be missed. Doors open at 11pm on Monday October 31. Tickets can be bought online from 13 euros at reservations.wearesocial.club.

- Boulevard Palma Club will be having their Halloween Party on Saturday October 29 at their sala Wave in Calle Poima 24, Can Valero. Music will be provided by Bad Barry and DJ Elfo. Doors open at 11:59pm. An early Halloween party to get in the mood!

- Halloween Fest: The Art of Urban Sound by “My Pana” will take place at Es Molí des Compte in Palma on Monday October 31. Tickets available from 18 euros at entradium.com

More information to come on events taking place over the island for this yearly creepy craze. Time to start thinking dress up!