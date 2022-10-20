Friday, October 21

Campos, Campos Fair - 9am-2pm: Mercat matancer (pork products). C. Convent. From 7pm: Evening fair with art, artisan craft, gastronomy. C. Convent. 7pm: Circ Stromboli, living 'siurell' figures. Plaça Major and C. Convent. 9pm: Folk dance with Brot de Taperera. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 10.30pm: Batucada procession. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi to Plaça Sa Creu. 11pm: Concert from Xanguito plus DJ. Plaça Sa Creu.

Consell, Consell Fair - 9pm: Jazz and beer night; Blues Beer Band and craft beers. Plaça Major.

El Toro (and elsewhere) - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 3; Ten participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion - Cala Fornells, Es Capdellà, Paguera and Son Ferrer as well as El Toro. Special menus, prices 15-18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Felanitx, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 9pm: Ballroom and line dance. Plaça Espanya.

Palma - 12 noon: Mallorca Golf Open. Son Muntaner Golf Club, C. Miquel Lladó. 25 euros. mallorcagolfopen.com.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Monteverdi 'L'Orfeo'; Mauro Borgioni (Orfeo, aka Orpheus), Carmen Romeu (Eurydice) among various soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 9pm: SimfoVents Palma, Dances of the Renaissance; Tielman Susato arrangements from the sixteenth century. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç 4. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Santanyi, Santanyi Fair - 6pm: Procession by giants and pipers from the town hall to Placeta S'Abeurador, followed by folk dance and music,

Saturday, October 22

Consell, Consell Fair - 4pm-2.30am: AmbviFest; sport, music, food trucks, fashion. Sports centre. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis S'Eixam (Consell), Dimonis Foc d'Inca, Dimonis Factoria de So (Santa Maria), Batucada S'Eixam. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 4.30pm: Line dance. C. Jaume I. 5pm: Artisan and industrial show. Sa Torre Park. 5.30pm: Giants procession. From Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Inca, First Fair, Fair of the Land - 10am: Plants and flowers market. C. Major, C. Comerç. Falconry. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. Children's zones. Plaça Mercat Cobert, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.30am to midnight: Circus acts. Various locations. 12 noon to midnight: Oktoberfest; live music, food trucks. Plaça Mallorca. 6.30pm: Wine tasting. General Luque Quarter (tickets from ticketib.com).

Llucmajor - 6pm: Fira de l'Esport. 7pm: Event to recognise sportspeople from Llucmajor. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. 9pm: Correfoc, Dimonis de Capocorb, Batucada Nomades del Renou. Plaça Espanya.

Palma - 12 noon: Mallorca Golf Open. Son Muntaner Golf Club, C. Miquel Lladó. 35 euros. mallorcagolfopen.com.

Palma - 8pm: Josetxu Obregón (baroque cello); Bach, Galli, Vitali and others. Monestir de la Real Church, Camí de la Real. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Petra, Art and Business Show - 7.30pm-10.30pm: Wine tasting (bodegas from the DO Pla i Llevant), olive oil tasting (DO Mallorca) and food. Les Escoles Velles, C. d'en Font 1. Ten euros.

Pollensa - 7pm-3am: Anegats (Mallorcan rock band), Cirko, Dirty Appetite and various other bands; food trucks. Can Conill car park, C. Cecili Metel. Free.

Puerto Soller, 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Alexander Malter (piano), Evelina Dobraceva (soprano), Natalia Gabunia (violin) - versions of 'Ave Maria', poems by Rabindranath Tagore instrumentalised by Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov, Franck Sonata A for violin and piano. Sant Rámon de Penyafort Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com.

Santanyi, Santanyi Fair - 10am: Opening in Placeta Murada; release of doves, Santanyi Band of Music, Santa Cecilia d'Ador musical group. Animals zone, hunting dogs and sheepdogs, rally cars, Harley-Davidsons, and more. C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs and others. 11am: Concert by the bands of music. Placeta Murada. 11.30: Horse show. C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs. 12noon-4pm: Dishes from various restaurants. Placeta S'Abuerador. 1pm: Pipers procession. 11pm: Correfoc; Espiadimonis (Felanitx). From the school of music. 12 midnight: After Suns plus DJs. Youth centre.

Son Servera - 6pm: SonSer Rock 2; El Drogas and other bands. Plaça Mercat. 25 euros. eldrogas.com.

Sunday, October 23

Consell, Consell Fair - From 10am: Autumn and wine fair; local gastronomy and artisan market. Plaça Major. 4pm: DJs for the closing of the fair. C. Degà Joan Jaume.

Felanitx, Pebre Bord (paprika) Fair - 9am: The paprika fair, artisan and industrial show, animals zone, hunting dogs, classic cars and bikes and more. Sa Torre Park and other locations. 11am: Swing music with Wacky Tobacco. Plaça Rei Jaume II. 12 noon: Folk dance. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. 3.30pm: Batucada. From Sa Torre Park. 5pm: Cucorba, children's entertainment. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Inca, First Fair, Fair of the Land - 10am: Plants and flowers market. C. Major, C. Comerç. Falconry. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. Children's zones. Plaça Mercat Cobert, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. Recycling fair. C. Miquel Duran. 10am to 9pm: Circus acts. Various locations. 5.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Espanya. 7pm: Folk dance. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 7.30pm: Musical, The Lion King. Plaça Mallorca.

Inca - 8pm: Carl Orff 'Carmina Burana'; Orfeó de l'Harpa d'Inca, Cor Euroclassics (choirs), Euroclassics Percussion Ensemble, Mariam Guerra (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Lluis Sintes (baritone), Maria Victória Cortès and Francesc Blanco (pianos). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 25-30 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Llucmajor - 10am-7pm: Fira de l'Esport (Sports fair); various activities - football, gymnastics motocross and more. Passeig Jaume III and other locations.

Palma - 12 noon: Mallorca Golf Open. Son Muntaner Golf Club, C. Miquel Lladó. 35 euros. mallorcagolfopen.com.

Palma - 6pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Monteverdi 'L'Orfeo'; Mauro Borgioni (Orfeo, aka Orpheus), Carmen Romeu (Eurydice) among various soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.

Petra, Art and Business Show - From 10am: Paintings, classic cars and more. C. Ample, Les Escoles Velles. 10.30am: Processions by batucada and xeremier pipers. 12 noon: Concert, Petra Band of Music; 4.30pm: Concert - Pep Garau Quartet. Ca n'Oms. 6pm: Line dance. C. Manacor, Plus tourist train, pony rides and children's entertainment during the day.

Pollensa - 10am-6pm: Children's activities, circus, market, food trucks. Can Conill car park, C. Cecili Metel. Free.

Santanyi - 7pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Olivier Latry (organ), works from the sixteenth to the twentieth century. Sant Andreu Church. Free. ajsantanyi.net.

MARKETS -

Friday: Algaida, Arenal (Llucmajor), Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Pont d'Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological).

Saturday: Alaro, Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Badia Gran, Biniali, Buger, Cala Ratjada, Campanet, Campos, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, Lloseta, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Sa Rapita, S'Arracó, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, S'Horta, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma - Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological), Son Ferriol, Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi (poligono), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Valldemossa.