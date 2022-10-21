Halloween or Hallowe’en (a contraction of “All Hallows’ evening”), less commonly known as Allhalloween,All Hallows’ Eve,or All Saints’ Eve, is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day.

Popular Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing...

Here are some creepy crawly events for this spooky day in Mallorca for all the family!

Halloween at Pueblo Español

For the first time, promoters SENTADOS EN EL TECHO Y SA FONDA have teamed up to bring Halloween to you at the famous Pueblo Español in Palma.

From 6pm to 12am. There will be food trucks, 3 stages and a market. Tickets available at https://entradium.com/es/events/el-halloween-pueblo-espanol from 15 euros. See you at the castle!

Halloween at FAN Mallorca

- On Friday 28 October, from 6pm to 8pm, at FAN Mallorca Shopping there will be a Slime workshop for children, with the aim of learning resources and ideas to put them into practice for Halloween.

Duration: 2 hours. Location: square next to Starbucks. No prior registration is required.

- On Saturday 29 October at FAN Mallorca Shopping there will be a storytelling workshop in English for children aged 3 to 10 years organised by Kids & Us. During the event there will be a giveaway of Halloween sweets among the attendees.

Starting at 10am. Location: square next to Starbucks.

- Monday 31 October, experience an afternoon of fun of chocolate and face painting where you can play non-stop with friends at Dock 30. From 5.30pm to 8pm. Price: €15

Tickets available online at dock39.com

Halloween at Gringos Bingo

Gringos Halloween: A Bingo Rave Massacre on Monday 31 October at 9pm. Tickets from €29.99 + fancy dress prizes. Outside Bar & Haunted Garden open from 8pm. Book now to reserve tables at gringosbingo.com or call 971 130 411.

Halloween at El Corte Ingles

The Halloween corner on the fourth floor of the Avenidas store will once again be the setting for the pumpkin workshop so that you can enjoy the scariest night of the year.

Taking place on:

- Wednesday 26, Thursday 27 and Friday 28 October from 5pm to 8pm

- Saturday 29 October from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm

- Monday 31 October from 4 to 8 pm

On Saturday 29 October, from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm, dress up and go to the Halloween area on the fourth floor of the Avenidas store, where you can win a 150 euro card if you wear the best costume, which will also be rated on the Ultima Hora newspaper’s website.

There are categories for children and adults. In addition, you will get your free photograph.

Enjoy the scariest Halloween with El Corte Inglés.

See this years rules of participation.

Drive in Cinema Special Halloween Edition at Port Adriano

Within the “Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival” held in October, there will be an activity within the event collaborating with the screening of 4 films. All you have to do is turn up in your car, tune in the radio, and… enjoy.

The screening will take place in the central square of Port Adriano. The seating capacity is 50 cars and vehicles with a height of more than 1.5 metres are not allowed to enter. Two people per car are recommended because the seats in the back of the car have no visibility, but up to 4 people can come in each car. The entrance fee is per car.

Price: 10€ - Max. 4 people / car

The films on show this year are:

Saturday, 29 October at 7.30pm – Beetlejuice (1988) Dubbed in Spanish – No subtitles.

Saturday, 29 October at 9.30pm – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) English with Spanish subtitles.

Sunday, 30 October at 7.30pm – The Addams Family (1991) Dubbed in Spanish - No subtitles.

Sunday, 30 October at 9.30pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) English with Spanish subtitles.

Get your tickets at: https://linktr.ee/evolutionmallorcafilmfestival

Halloween at Porto Pi

Halloween is coming to Porto Pi and they will be celebrating it with some terrifying activities for the whole family! Take note because you are going to love them:

- On Friday 28 October from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, the little ones will be able to enjoy a terrifying make-up session with real professionals. A sinister pumpkin, a vampire or the star of Nightmare Before Christmas are just a few ideas of what they will be able to create on their little faces. Location: Upper floor, next to Misako.

- On Saturday 29 October two scary workshops await you!

From 11am to 2pm children's hanging pumpkin workshop, ideal for decorating a corner of your house.

From 5pm to 8pm finger-licking terrifying children's baking workshop.

Location: Upper floor, next to Misako.

*Neither workshop requires prior registration. Participation in the workshop will be on a first-come, first-served basis and, if the workshop is full, we will take note of your details and assign you a place.

- On Monday 31 October at 7pm in the Plaza Pere Claver there will be a costume contest presented by Carlos Rodríguez, presenter of the radio programme "Como el perro y el gato" on Onda Cero!

All categories have a prize of 200€ each to spend at the centre along with an extra prize from their sponsors:

CHILDREN category, sponsored by Toys'R'us who will give a 50€ gift card to spend in their shop.

ADULT category, sponsored by Mr. Wonderful who will give away the coolest pack of household products.

FAMILY category, sponsored by OCINE who will invite 4 people to live their Premium cinema experience.

COUPLE category, sponsored by Tony Roma's who will give away a lunch or dinner for two.

Furry category, sponsored by Porto Pi because we love animals, so we will give 50€ more to spend in the centre. All animals are welcome!

Click here to register for participation.

Pirates presents Adventure/Reloaded Halloween

A twist for all ages on Monday October 31 from 5pm. Pirates spooky spectacular is one of Mallorca’s most renowned events. Expect to be haunted by some well-known creepy characters. Its fright night so there’s amazing prizes for those in the best fancy dress costumes!

Enjoy an evening with plenty of tricks and treats... a pre-show dinner of roast chicken, Chips, Corn on the Cob, followed by an ice cream, with a vegetarian option on request. Soft drinks are included in the price and there is a fully licenced bar to purchase all your other drinks, followed by world-class entertainment with an evil twist! A spook-tacular night guaranteed.

Tickets starting from 24.99 euros at piratesadventure.com

Halloween Special at Katmandu Park

From 27 to 31 October, have a spooktacular time and enjoy a day in the spirit of Halloween with your family, friends or partner! The park will be fully decorated halloween style and you will have access to all attractions, plus a bouncy castle party, scary make-up and the "Trick or Treat" challenge in the legendary upside down house. The main attraction "The House" will become a haunted challenge, where the whole family will venture out to test their skills in the "Trick-or-Treat" challenge with the characters that have come to life inside the house. Get your sweet reward by overcoming the challenges and fill up your goody bag!

Tickets starting from 28 euros. For more information and ticket purchase click here.

Halloween at Son Amar

The most terrifying night of the year will be hosted by Danzû, presenting HALLOWEEN at Son Amar with Sam Paganini & Andres Campo, + residents djs: Manu Sánchez, Javitoh, Kiko Fernandez. Tickets available here from 17 euros.

Halloween at Kingdom of Alcazar

Celebrate the most entertaining Halloween at Kingdom of Alcazar. There will be games, animation, live music and lots of terrifying surprises! From 5.30pm. A unique experience for the whole family, a magical place far more than just a restaurant...

Bookings at 655 08 31 34 and at https://alcazar.sonamar.com/es/

Halloween Rock

Once again comes the Halloween Rock at Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca. Experience a different kind of Halloween with your family!

Children's Halloween workshops (and HARRY POTTER!), costume parade, live music and entertainment, photocall, trick or treat and lots of fun!

Includes children's menu with drink and dessert. Ages for workshops and children's menu: Up to 12 years old. Children under 5 years old can do the workshop accompanied by an adult.

Dates and times:

Friday 28 October from 5pm to 7pm.

Saturday 29 October from 11am to 1pm and from 5pm to 7pm.

Sunday 30 October from 11am to 1pm.

Monday 31 October from 5pm to 7pm.

Price: 25 euros. Two or more siblings who sign up together: 22,50 euros each. Please specify the code BROTHERS when filling in the payment form. (Click here)

Adults and young people +12 years old: Free admission, drinks not included.

No refunds will be accepted less than 48h in advance.

Nightlife

BCM will be hosting a spooky night of fun and music at this legendary venue, starting at 11pm on Monday October 31. Tickets online at bcmmallorca.com, starting at 25 euros. Make sure to dress up!

Halloween Misfits is this year’s theme at Palma’s Social Club. With music from Sergi Alez, Witty Martin and Simonet, this is a night not to be missed. Doors open at 11pm on Monday October 31. Tickets can be bought online from 13 euros at reservations.wearesocial.club.

Boulevard Palma Club will be having their Halloween Party on Saturday October 29 at their sala Wave in Calle Poima 24, Can Valero. Music will be provided by Bad Barry and DJ Elfo. Doors open at 11:59pm. An early Halloween party to get in the mood!

Halloween Fest The Art of Urban Sound by “My Pana” will take place at Es Molí des Compte in Palma on Monday October 31. Tickets available from 18 euros at entradium.com

More information to come on events taking place over the island for this yearly creepy craze. Time to start thinking dress up!