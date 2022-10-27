Alcudia - From 5pm: Circaire, Alcudia Festival of Circus. Most performances free. Various locations. Details, circaire.com.

Cala Millor - 8.30pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer) and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 15 euros. samaniga.es.

Inca - 8.30pm: Marcel Cranc (Mallorcan indie). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lloseta - 8.30pm: The Dreaming Spires (British Americana-style band) plus Leonmanso. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Muro - 9pm: Back to Black (Amy Winehouse tribute). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Ten euros.

Palma (and Port Adriano) - Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (until November 1). Details, evolutionfilmfestival.com.

Palma - 7pm: Laura de la Fuente (soprano), Llorenç Prats (piano); works by Falla and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Palma - 8pm: Laia Ferrer (singer and cellist). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.

Palma - 9pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Espanyol. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 9pm: The Other Side - Pink Floyd Live Experience. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Portals Nous (and elsewhere) - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 4; Seven participating restaurants for this biannual gastronomy promotion - Bendinat, Cas Català, Illetes, Son Caliu as well. Special menus, prices 16-18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Puerto Pollensa - 6pm: Truca Circus - bicycle acrobatics, music, humour and more. Plaça Miquel Capllonch (church square). Free.

Saturday, October 29

Alcudia (plus Puerto Alcudia) - From 11am: Circaire, Alcudia Festival of Circus. Most performances free. Various locations. Details, circaire.com.

Arta - From 6.45pm: Doo Wop Fever; The Crystalairs, The Chotalls, The Traveling Voices and others. A night of music styles from the '50s, groups from Germany and Spain. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. 39 euros.

Capdepera - 7.30pm: Duna, saxophone quartet; Bach, Gershwin and others. Capdpera Theatre, C. Collegi 18.

Inca, Second Fair, Fair of Leisure and Sport - 10am: Children's zone. Avda. General Luque; 'Friki' fair (video games, Star Wars, Harry Potter, comics and more). Plaça Antoni Fluxà; Plants market. Plaça Espanya; Sports show. Plaça Mallorca. 11.30am: Halloween fair. C. Major and others. 12 noon: Batucada and bigheads procession. From the town hall. 5pm: Inca Talent. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 7.30pm: Gourmet tapas. Sant Domingo Cloister. 8.30pm: Fashion parade. Plaça Llibertat.

Inca - From 5pm: Leatherfest; Manifa, Akelarre and others (hard rock) plus American cars, bikes, food trucks, and disc fair. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Five euros.

Manacor - 8.30pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Olivier Charlier and Enrique Sánchez (flutes), Javier Lasarte (trumpet); works by Bach. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

Marratxi - 6pm-10pm: Apocalipsis Zombie (Halloween event for youngsters). Parc de Cas Capità. espaijove.marratxi.es.

Palma - 11.30am / 6pm: Family activity and concert with music by Debussy and others plus jugglers and various surprises. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Six euros.

Palma - 6pm: Las Adventuras de Martin; Ensemble Musicantes and Teatro Tantachán with a family concert of mediaeval music plus puppets. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Porreres - 8pm: S'Estol Porrerenc, ball de bot folk dance and music. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free.

Portol - 6.30pm: Roger Padullés (tenor), Tomeu Moll Mas (piano); works by Mallorcan composer Baltasar Samper. At the church. Free.

Sant Llorenç - 8pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort, Mallorca jazz band celebrating its 30th anniversary. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.

Sunday, October 30

Alcudia (plus Puerto Alcudia) - From 10am: Circaire, Alcudia Festival of Circus. Some performances free. Various locations. Details, circaire.com.

Esporles - 6pm: Ferran Pisà (theorbo). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Free.

Inca, Second Fair, Fair of Leisure and Sport - 9am: Classic cars. Plaça Bestiar. 10am: Motor show. Gran Via de Colom; 'Friki' fair (video games, Star Wars, Harry Potter, comics and more). Plaça Antoni Fluxà; Plants market. Plaça Espanya; Halloween fair. C. Major and others; Sports activities for children. Plaça Mallorca. 10.30am: Children's activities. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Folk dance. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 6pm: Inca Talent. Plaça Mercat Cobert.

Inca - 10am-8pm: Leatherfest; Musiclowns at 12 noon, Lizard and The Kools from 5pm. Plus American cars, bikes, food trucks, disc fair, children's zone. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Free.

Inca - 12 noon: Lira Esporlerina Band of Music. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros (benefit concert). teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor - 6.30pm: O-Erra (Mallorcan pop-rock). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 15 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 11.30am / 6pm: Family activity and concert with music by Debussy and others plus jugglers and various surprises. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Six euros.

Palma - 12 noon: Las Adventuras de Martin; Ensemble Musicantes and Teatro Tantachán with a family concert of mediaeval music plus puppets. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Palma - 6pm: Asun Noales, 'La mort i la donzella'; dance production based on Schubert's String Quartet No. 14, 'Death and the Maiden'. Teatre Principal. C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Porreres, Porreres Fair - From 9.30am: Porreres products, horse show, falconry, classic cars and bikes. Plaça Molí d'en Amengual and surrounds. 10am: Sheepdog trials. By the Donants de Sang roundabout. 10.30am: Jam session; 12 noon: Folk dance; 4.30pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Vila.

Soller - 11.30am: Estol de Tramuntana, Abeniara; folk dance. Plaça Constitució.

MARKETS

Friday: Algaida, Arenal (Llucmajor), Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Pont d'Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological).

Saturday: Alaro, Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Badia Gran, Biniali, Buger, Cala Ratjada, Campanet, Campos, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, Lloseta, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Sa Rapita, S'Arracó, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, S'Horta, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma - Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological), Son Ferriol, Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi (poligono), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Valldemossa.