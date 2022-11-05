The World Travel Market in London will take place from November 7 to 9. One of the three big travel and tourism fairs in Europe - the others are Berlin and Madrid - it will provide the Balearics with the opportunity to position the islands as a sustainable and circular destination and to promote the new tourism model that has been worked on over the past several months.

The four islands will be represented at the stand as will be nine Mallorcan municipalities - Alcudia, Andratx, Calvia, Felanitx, Manacor, Marratxi, Palma, Pollensa and Santanyi.

Coinciding with the travel fair, there will be outdoor advertising in London and on the tube as well as on social media. The slogan is "Balearic Islands, the tourism of the future" and the aim is to further promote tourism sustainability and circularity to the UK market.

Various media presentations will be made. On Tuesday, President Armengol and the tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, will hold a press conference and there will also be a panel discussion involving representatives from each of the island councils. During the fair, the Balearic delegation will be having meetings with the main UK tour operators and airlines.