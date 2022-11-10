Friday, November 11

Arta - 8.30pm: Delario i Buda, Cuban percussion and sounds; benefit concert. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. 10 euros. teatrearta.cat.

Caimari, Olives Fair - 5pm: Raising of banners. 7.30pm: Concert - Blavets de Lluc choir. Immaculada Concepció Church.

Es Capdellà, Autumn Fair - 4pm-6pm: Entrance of animals. C. Església. 7pm: Olive oli tasting. Senior citizens' centre.

Inca, Dijous Bo - 8pm: Cor Entonats, Cor Meraki (two choirs). Santa Maria la Major Church. 8.30pm: Ensemble Lumière, Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca (choir). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Muro, Autumn Fair - 6pm: Children's musical entertainment; 7.30pm: Neon disco for children and teenagers. By the town hall. 8pm: Tapas night; three bars - Cosca, Espai 34, Piroska.

Palma - 7.30am: Festival of Light. Palma Cathedral.

Palma - 7pm: La Movida, El Musical (about the musical and cultural movement in Spain in the 1980s). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 9pm: We Love Queen (tribute show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-34 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa, Pollensa Fair - 6pm-2am: Party with DJs and bands. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 8pm: Concerts - BILO (winners of Palma Pop Rock 2022) and The Winemakers (blues). Plaça Major.

Pollensa - 8pm: Pollensa Choir; benefit for the Vicente Ferrer charity in southern India. Donations. Sant Jordi Church.

Valldemossa - 7pm: Christian Hoel Skjonhaug (double bass), Irina Cotseli (vocals and piano); Brel, Theodorakis, Weil. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Ten euros.

Saturday, November 12

Alcudia - 8.30pm: Francesc Company & Orquidea; mix of poems and rock music. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Caimari, Olives Fair - 7pm: Bigheads Carboners de Caimari. Esglesia Vella. 8pm: Gastronomy route; five bars with special tapas.

Es Capdellà, Autumn Fair - 9am: Artisan and food market, animals' zone. C. Església. 3.30pm: Sheepdog trials. Finca Son Duri. 6.30pm: Circ Estrómboli; 7.30pm: Barbecue; 10pm: Music party. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Inca, Dijous Bo - 2pm-3am: Dijous Bo Rally. From Avda. del Pla.

Inca, Santa Maria la Major Fiestas - 10am-11pm: Vermut Fest; tapas, vermouth, live music. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 7pm: Inc'Fernet, children's correfoc. Plaça Espanya. 8.30pm: Lighting of the bonfire in Plaça Bestiar and folk dance with Revetlers des Puig d'Inca. 8.45pm: Compline service. 9.15pm: Lighting of the bonfire in Plaça Santa Maria la Major and dance of the demons. 11pm: Inc'Fern, correfoc with Dimonis Foc d'Inca, Dimonis del Comte Mal, Dimonis de la Factoria de So, Dimonis Realment Cremats, Bruixes de Mallorca, Fieres d'Inca batucada. From Plaça Quartera to Plaça Espanya.

Muro, Autumn Fair - 12.30pm: Balloons. By the town hall. 6pm: Lanterns procession and children's correfoc; 7pm: Line dance. By the town hall. 7pm-10pm: Wine tasting, twelve bodegas. Convent Cloister. Five euros entrance. 11pm: Rock concert - Enrockats. By the town hall.

Palma - 6pm: We Love Queen (tribute show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-34 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7pm: Coro Joven de Santander (youth choir). Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Five euros.

Palma - 7pm: La Movida, El Musical (about the musical and cultural movement in Spain in the 1980s). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Festival of Early Music - Solnegre; Cristina Altemir (violin), Antoni Llofriu (bassoon), Ferran Pisà (theorbo), Miquel Costa (actor). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.

Palma - 8pm: Versionados (pop-rock covers) and the Son Rapinya Band of Music. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 11.50-16.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palmanova - 10pm: Cabot (Mallorcan pop), Cabrón (rumba, swing). Sala Palmanova, C. Diego Salvà Lezaun 21. 12 euros.

Petra - 7pm: Roada (Mallorcan folk). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Five euros.

Pollensa, Pollensa Fair - 11am: Opening of the 39th Artisan Show. Sant Domingo Cloister. 12 noon: Concert - Pollensa School of Music; 1pm: Concert - Gonsa; 5.30pm: Children's entertainment - Astronautes Estrellats; 7pm: Concert - After Suns; 8pm: DJs. Plaça Major. 3.30pm: Popular games. Plaça Ca de les Monnares. 6pm: Procession by the Band of Cornets. 8pm: Concert - Pollensa Band of Music. Monti-Sion Church.

Sant Joan - 9pm: Joana Dark (folk experimental). Santuari Consolació, Polígon Joan Mas i Mates. Ten euros.

Sunday, November 13

Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; University of the Balearic Islands Choir. Municipal Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Es Capdellà, Autumn Fair - 9am: Artisan and food market, animals' zone. C. Església. 11am: Giants and pipers procession. C. Major and C. Església. 11.30am: Music acts. C. Major. 2pm: Lunch, pork and cabbage; 3.30pm: Mel i Sucre (children's entertainment); 6pm: Música Nostra (folk dance and music). Plaça Sa Vinya.

Inca, Santa Maria la Major Fiestas. 9.30am: Gathering of giants. Plaça Quartera. 11am: Procession of giants. Plaça Quartera to Plaça Espanya. 12 noon: Eucharist, dance by the Inca cossiers, release of doves.

Lloseta - 6pm: Cercle, Salvatge Cor (indie pop). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Eight euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Manacor - 7pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Marina Landa (bassoon); Mozart Bassoon Concerto, Schubert Symphony No. 5. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

Muro, Autumn Fair - From 9.30am: plants, pumpkin decorations and pumpkin doughnuts, toys, food trucks, artisan products, gastronomy. By the town hall and surrounds. 11am: Procession by the Unió Artística Murera Band of Music. 11am: Fit box and taekwondo. Plaça Sant Martí. 12 noon: Pumpkin competition; 5pm: Folk dance and music with Revetla d'Algebeli. By the town hall.

Palma - 6pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830; Beethoven (Piano Concerto No. 5, 'Emperor') and Mallorca composers. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.

Palma - 6pm: We Love Queen (tribute show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-34 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7pm: La Movida, El Musical (about the musical and cultural movement in Spain in the 1980s). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa, Pollensa Fair - 10am: Authorities and pipers; sampling of lamb. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 11am: Folk dance, Aires de la Cala, in various parts of the fair. 12.30pm: Cockerels and sheep competitions. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 1pm: Concert - Jaume Cerdà Quartet. Plaça Major. 5pm: Concert - Springtime Jam. Via Pollentia. 6pm: Folk dance, Aires de la Cala. Plaça Vella.

Pollensa - 7pm: Alexandra Lowe (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Bernstein, Handel, Ravel and others. Monti-Sion Church. Ten euros. euroclassics.es.

Puigpunyent - 11am: Craft beer show, with six local breweries, food stalls, live music. Plaça Ajuntament.

Santa Maria del Camí - 12 noon: Yuliga Drogalova (piano); benefit for Amics de la Infancia. Bodegues Macià Batle, C. Coanegra. 20 euros.

MARKETS -

Friday: Algaida, Arenal (Llucmajor), Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Pont d'Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological).

Saturday: Alaro, Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Badia Gran, Biniali, Buger, Cala Ratjada, Campanet, Campos, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, Lloseta, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Sa Rapita, S'Arracó, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, S'Horta, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma - Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological), Son Ferriol, Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi (poligono), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Valldemossa.