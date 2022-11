The weather forecast had been for cloud, but as luck would have it, the sun was out on Friday morning to allow the phenomenon of the reflection through the main rose window of Palma Cathedral - one of the largest rose windows of European Gothic cathedrals - to be projected just below the rose window of its smaller western counterpart.

Referred to as the Festival of Light, this happens two times a year - on the feast of Saint Martin (November 11) and at Candlemas, the second of February. The number of days before and after the winter solstice are the same.