Friday, November 25

Arta - 8.30pm: Saint Cecilia concert; Arta Band of Music, choirs, pipers and whistlers. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Seven euros.

Bunyola, Mountain Fair - 7.30pm: Santa Catarock; music and barbecues. L'Escola.

Felanitx - 8pm: Kambrass Quintet; Bach, Granados and others. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free.

Palma - 6pm / 7.30pm: Saint Cecilia concert; teachers from the Ireneu Segarra School of Music. Fundación Joan March, C. Sant Miquel 11. Free.

Palma - 6.45pm: Circlassica, 'El Sueño de Miliki'; circus show about a boy who wants to be a clown. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 15-22.50 euros. truiteatre.es / circlassica.es.

Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 8pm: 'L'Arxiduc', world premiere of opera by Antoni Parera Fons; Balearic Symphony Orchestra and soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 9pm: Tribute to Mecano, leading Spanish pop group from the 1980s and 1990s. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Soller - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Vivaldi and others. Sant Bartomeu Church. 15 euros.

Saturday, November 26

Buger - 7pm: International Encounter of Composers; Esteban Belinchón (cello), works by Lachenmann, Sciarrino and others. Fundació ACA, C. Antoni Caimari Alomar. Free. fundacioaca.com.

Bunyola, Mountain Fair - 9.30am: Gathering of pipers. L'Escola. 6.30pm: Choral concert at the church. 8pm: Tapas night. 8.30pm: Folk dance, Bunyola School of Dance and Estol de Tramuntana de Soller. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Felanitx - 8.15pm: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra and the Felanitx Choir. Sant Agustí Convent Church, C. Convent 35. Free.

Mancor de la Vall, Biniarrels Mancor Fair - 11am: Opening of the artisan and traditional market. 5.30pm: Procession by giants. From Son Morro to the town hall. 7.30pm: Dance by the Mancor cavallets. Plaça Ajuntament. 9pm: Glosadors, 10.30pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer-songwriter). Mancor Theatre.

Montuiri - 6.30pm: Saint Cecilia concert; Montuiri Band of Music. Sant Bartomeu Church. Free.

Palma - 11am / 12.30pm: Saint Cecilia concert; teachers from the Ireneu Segarra School of Music. Fundación Joan March, C. Sant Miquel 11. Free.

Palma - 12 noon / 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circlassica, 'El Sueño de Miliki'; circus show about a boy who wants to be a clown. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 15-22.50 euros. truiteatre.es / circlassica.es.

Palma - 5pm: Damaris Gelabert; family concert with dance and music from various genres. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7pm: Saint Cecilia concert - Coral Real Club Náutico plus invited choirs. Real Club Náutico, Moll Sant Pere. Free.

Palma - 8pm: ContrastMallorca Festival; Andy Cairns of Northern Irish rock band Therapy?, acoustic set with Ensemble Lumière, plus Amulet (Mallorcan rock band). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 23 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8pm: La Gran Orquesta Republicana (ska, rock, reggae), Dinamo, Clara Ingold. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Festival of Early Music; Forma Antiqva (guitar, theorbo, harpsichord, violins, cello), Madrid theatre music of the 18th century. Nostra Senyora del Socors Church, C. Socors 24. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Vivaldi and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.

Pollensa - 7.30pm: Geometrical Sardine; experimental jazz trio. Sant Domingo Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Ten euros.

Porreres - 5pm: Filharmonica Porrerenca, 'The Magic of Disney'. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Pay as you wish.

Sa Pobla, Rice Fair - 5pm: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Clowns' show. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 8pm: Concert of 19th century black American spirituals; Sa Pobla Choir. Sant Antoni Church.

Sant Joan - 9pm: Joana Gomila and Laia Vallès; traditional folk but with an experimental touch. Santuari de Consolacio, Polígon Joan Mas i Mates. 12 euros.

Santa Maria del Camí, Festa del Vi Novell (Nouveau) - 2pm: Burballes (pasta dishes) and nouveau. Prior registration at Ca S'Apotecari; 4pm: Glosadors; 6.30pm: Wine tastings; 7pm: Music from Xanguito (rumba pop) and others. Plaça Nova. (Bodegas' open hours from 10am; Tapas at various bars, three euros each.)

Soller - 5pm: Saint Cecilia concert; Soller Band of Music and School of Music. Sant Bartomeu Church. Free.

Valldemossa - 7pm: Enrique Bernalodo de Quirós (piano), Miguel Alonso (baritone); Schubert's 'Winterreise' (Winter Journey). Chopin Cell, Charterhouse. 15 euros. info@pianino.es.

Sunday, November 27

Bunyola, Mountain Fair - 9am: Opening of stalls. 11am: Procession - Bunyola Band of Music and Circ Stromboli. 11.30am: Choral concerts at the church. 12.30pm: Batucada. 5pm: Human towers. 10.30pm: Fireworks.

Cala Ratjada - 6pm: Saint Cecilia concert; Capdepera Band of Music and choirs. Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. Free.

Inca - 8pm: Rita Barber (Minorcan singer), Germán Barrio (piano). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lloseta - 7pm: Ferran Palau and Marc Mas; pop-rock. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 13 euros.

Manacor - 7pm: Kambrass Quintet; Bach, Granados and others. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fàbrica 2. Free.

Mancor de la Vall, Biniarrels Mancor Fair - 8.30am: Opening of the artisan and traditional market. 9am: Opening of exhibitions and of animals' zone (C. Salvador Beltran Gralla). 9.30am: Procession of pipers, whistlers and drummers. 11am: Folk dance; 12.30pm: Dance by the Mancor cavallets; 1pm: Pipers, whistlers and drummers. Plaça Ajuntament. 4pm: Folk dance. By Son Morro. 5pm: DJs. C. Massanella. (Various bars/restaurants with special mushroom dishes, in particular the esclata-sang mushroom.)

Palma - 12 noon / 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 4.30pm: Circlassica, 'El Sueño de Miliki'; circus show about a boy who wants to be a clown. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 15-22.50 euros. truiteatre.es / circlassica.es.

Palma - 7pm: Ivo Pogorelic (piano); works by Chopin. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: 'L'Arxiduc', world premiere of opera by Antoni Parera Fons; Balearic Symphony Orchestra and soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 5-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Sa Pobla, Rice Fair - From 9am: Making of arròs brut pobler. Plaça Major; Classic cars. C. Mister Green; Vespas. C. Major; Hunting dogs. Sa Fortalesa; Sunday market. C. Gran. 10am: Horse show. Sa Fortalesa. 10.45am: Acrobats, jugglers; 1pm: Martial arts; 5pm: Children's show. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 6.30pm: Concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music. Sant Antoni Church.

Santanyi - 7pm: Coral Sant Andreu. El Roser, Sant Andreu Church. Free.

Soller - 12.30pm: Sureymis Tapanes (cello), Dina Nedéltcheva (piano); Falla, Schumann and others. Sant Bartomeu Church. 20 euros.