Tuesday, November 29

Llubi - From 9am: Traditional fair with a range of products. Village centre.

Palma - 7pm: Ana Carla Maza; Cuban cellist and singer. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros.

Palma - 8pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival, screening of 'Respect', the story of Aretha Franklin (original with Spanish subtitles). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Wednesday, November 30

Porreres - 7pm: Central act for the 100th anniversary of the author Joan Fuster; Maria del Mar Bonet (legendary Mallorcan singer) with Borja Penalba (guitar). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free.

Santanyi - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma. Sant Andreu Church. Free.

Thursday, December 1

Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 7pm: Council of Mallorca, Mallorca Prizes for literature and photography; music from Xanguito, Clara Peya, SimfoVents Palma and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Free. teatreprincipal.com

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, invited conductor Giacomo Sagripanti. Berlioz, The Roman Carnival, Fire Overture; Stravinsky, The Fire Bird; Brahms, Symphony No. 2, Op 73. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com.

Porreres - 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Pasquale Grasso (guitar), Toni Vaquer (piano), Marko Lohikari (double bass). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 18 euros. alternatilla.com.

MARKETS -

Tuesday: Alcudia, Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Biniamar, Campanet, Llubi, Paguera, Pla de na Tesa, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom, S'Alqueria Blanca, Santa Margalida. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological).

Wednesday: Andratx, Arenal (Llucmajor), Capdepera, Cas Concos, Llucmajor (Passeig Jaume III and Maioris), Puerto Pollensa, Sa Cabana, Santanyi, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu, Vilafranca. In Palma - Arenal (Playa de Palma), Coll d'en Rabassa.

Thursday: Arenal (Llucmajor), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Es Llombards, Inca, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, Sant Joan, Sant Llorenç, Ses Salines. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau.