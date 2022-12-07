Friday, December 9

Alcudia - 7pm: Christmas welcome, lights and video mapping. Porta des Moll.

Cala Millor - 5pm-9pm: Christmas market. Avda. Joan Servera Camps.

Inca - 8pm: Joan Miquel Font, Maria Teresa Saiz (pianos); works by Brahms and Chopin. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Inca - 8.15pm: Barbara Duran Bordoy, organ concert. Santa Maria la Major Church, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. Free.

Llucmajor - 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Carme Canela (vocals), Albert Sanz (piano). Sant Bonaventura Convent, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 18 euros. alternatilla.com.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Nicolas Bringuier (piano), Lionel Bringuier (invited conductor). Tchaikovsky, Concerto for Piano No. 1 in B flat major, Op. 23 and Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 13. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 12 noon-11pm: Christmas market. Pueblo Español. Ten euros (adults), two euros (children six to twelve).

Palma - 8pm: Art Vocal Ensemble, Karol Green (German singer), Joan Pau Chaves Trio; jazz, gospel. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.

Palma - 9pm: Abba the New Experience, musical show. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es.

Pollensa - 6pm: Christmas lights and music. Plaça Major. (Rearranged from December 2.)

Puerto Pollensa - 6pm: Christmas lights and music. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. (Rearranged from December 2.)

Sencelles - 11am-7pm: Christmas market; artisan, fashion, photography, gastronomy. Bodega Santa Catarina, Ctra. Inca-Sencelles, km. 3.

Vilafranca - 8.30pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Municipal theatre, C. Sant Marti 25. Ten euros.

Saturday, December 10

Alaro - 10.30am-10pm: Christmas market. 11am: Batucada procession. Music acts at 12.30pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Switching-on of the Christmas lights at 6pm. Plaça Vila.

Alcudia - 8.30pm: Matrioixca; Marta Cuesta (vocals), Carles Grimalt (multi-instrumentalist). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Andratx - 8pm: Andratx Choir plus other choirs and the Mallorca Rotary Youth Orchestra; Christmas songs. At the church. Free.

Cala Millor - 5pm-9pm: Christmas market; band of music procession at 6pm. Avda. Joan Servera Camps. 7pm: Royal pages and batukada. Plaça Eureka.

Esporles - 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Lorenzo Bisogno Quartet and Massimo Morganti (trombone). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 18 euros. alternatilla.com.

Felanitx - 5pm-8pm: Christmas market and activities. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Lloseta - 9.30pm: Joakinto Moreno (guitar); flamenco-jazz. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Muro - 6pm: Christmas lights; 6.30pm; Christmas market; 7pm: Circ Stromboli. By the town hall.

Palma - 10.30am-8.30pm: Rata Market Christmas; art, artisan, Christmas decorations, music, more. Palacio de Congresos.

Palma - 12 noon-11pm: Christmas market. Pueblo Español. Ten euros (adults), two euros (children six to twelve).

Palma - 12 noon / 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 6pm: Bloco Ayan, batucada. Plaça Espanya. Also 7pm, Plaça Major, and 8pm, Passeig Born.

Palma - 8pm: ContrastMallorca Festival; Mando Diao, Swedish rock band. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 30 euros.

Pollensa - 7.30pm: Art Vocal Ensemble, Karol Green (German singer), Joan Pau Chaves Trio; jazz, gospel. Monti-Sion Church. Five euros.

Puerto Alcudia - 5pm-10.30pm: Christmas market. 5.30pm: Children's entertainment and activities. 8.15pm: Tapas, food trucks, music. Paseo Marítimo.

S'Arracó - 9am-3pm: Christmas market, sound systems from 1pm. Plaça Weyler.

Santa Margalida - From 4pm: Christmas market. Plaça Vila. 7pm: Concert by the Santa Margalida Band of Music. IES Santa Margalida, Ctra. Manacor.

Sencelles - 11am-7pm: Christmas market; artisan, fashion, photography, gastronomy. Bodega Santa Catarina, Ctra. Inca-Sencelles, km. 3.

Sunday, December 11

Alaro - 10.30am-5pm: Christmas market. 10.30am: Procession by the Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music. 11.30am: Circus procession. Music acts at 11am, 12.30pm and 3pm. Plaça Vila.

Campanet - 10am-6pm: Christmas market. Plaça Major.

Muro - 10am: Christmas market; 10.30am: Papa Noel. By the town hall.

Palma - 10.30am-8.30pm: Rata Market Christmas; art, artisan, Christmas decorations, music, more. Palacio de Congresos.

Palma - 12 noon-11pm: Christmas market. Pueblo Español. Ten euros (adults), two euros (children six to twelve).

Palma - 12 noon / 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Alternatilla Jazz Band - Lorenzo Bisogno (sax), Aga Derlak (piano), Joan Garcias (double bass), Joan Moll (drums). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros. alternatilla.com.

Pollensa - 10.30am: Capella Mallorquina choir, benefit concert. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church. Donations.

Porto Cristo - 4.30pm-10pm: Christmas market. Avda. dels Pins.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: International Encounter of Composers; Xavier Gelabert (electronica), Maria José Rangel Gómez (flute). Crestatx Oratory. Free. fundacioaca.com.

Santa Margalida - From 4pm: Christmas market. Plaça Vila.

Sencelles - 11am-6pm: Christmas market; artisan, fashion, photography, gastronomy. Bodega Santa Catarina, Ctra. Inca-Sencelles, km. 3.

Sineu, Fira de Sant Tomàs and Mostra de Matances - From 9am to 3pm: Sobrassada and other pig products, pig contest, animals' zone, hunting dogs, artisan and Christmas markets, folk dance, giants. Plaça Fossar.

Vilafranca - 7pm: Roada, Mallorcan folk. Municipal theatre, C. Sant Marti 25. Free, invitation tickets from the theatre from 6pm.