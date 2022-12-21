Friday, December 23

Algaida - 7pm: Marga Rotger and others; Christmas concert of jazz, swing and bossa nova. Randa Church. Free.

Cala Gamba - 7pm: Cofre Antic and others; folk dance for Christmas. Yacht club. Free.

Calvia - 8pm: Jazz Nadal Big Band. Sa Societat, Avda. Palma. Free; bookings, cultura@calvia.com.

Costitx - 6pm: Projecte Assac; Christmas carols and songs. Plaça de la Mare de Déu.

Esporles - 6.15pm: Somnis de Neu; female vocalists plus piano and percussion. Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Three euros.

Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: Vera Van Heeringen; Dutch folk singer based in the UK. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 12-15 euros.

Palma - 8.15pm: International Encounter of Composers; Raúl Prieto Ramírez (organ), Ligeti, Messiaen and others. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Free. fundacioaca.com.

Pollensa - 8pm: Cap Pela; a cappella group with 'Encen els Llums' (Switch on the Lights); Christmas concert. Sant Domingo Church. C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Five euros.

Puerto Portals - 7pm: Monkey Doo (swing); part of the Christmas market, which runs until January 7. Plaza Capricho.

Saturday, December 24

MATINS; Cant de la Sibil·la, Cant de l'Àngel, Sermó de la Calenda

Alaro 7.30pm; Alcudia 6pm; Algaida 8.30pm; Andratx 7pm; Arenal 8.30pm; Ariany 8pm; Arta 8pm

Banyalbufar 6.30pm; Binissalem 6pm; Buger 5pm; Bunyola 8pm

Cala d'Or 6pm; Cala Millor 6pm; Cala Ratjada 6pm; Calvia 7.30pm; Campanet 7pm; Campos 7.30pm; Can Picafort 7.30pm; Capdepera 8pm; Colonia Sant Jordi 6pm; Colonia Sant Pere 6pm; Consell 8pm; Costitx 6pm

Deya 6pm

Esporles 6.30pm; Estellencs 6pm

Felanitx (Sant Miquel) 5.30pm; Fornalutx 6pm

Inca (Santa Maria la Major) 7.30pm

Lloseta 11pm; Llubi 6pm; Lluc 7pm; Llucmajor (Sant Miquel) 7.30pm

Manacor (Mare de Déu dels Dolors) 8pm; Mancor de la Vall 6pm; Marratxi (Sant Marçal) 6pm; Montuiri 8pm; Muro 7pm

Paguera 7pm; Palma (Cathedral) 11pm; Petra 7pm; Pollensa 8pm; Porreres 8pm; Porto Cristo 7.30pm; Portocolom 5.30pm; Puerto Alcudia 7.30pm; Puerto Andratx 6pm; Puerto Pollensa 6pm; Puerto Soller 8.30pm; Puigpunyent 8.30pm

S'Arracó 5pm; Sa Pobla 6pm; Sa Rapita 6pm; Sant Llorenç 7pm; Sant Joan 8.30pm; Santa Eugenia 7pm; Santa Margalida 5.30pm; Santa Maria 8pm; Santa Ponsa 6pm; Santanyi 7.30pm; Selva 7.30pm; Sencelles 8pm; Ses Salines 7.30pm; Sineu 7pm; Soller 7.30pm; Son Servera 7.30pm

Valldemossa 8pm; Vilafranca 7pm.

Palma - 12 noon / 4.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Sunday, December 25

Cala Ratjada - From 5pm: Tardeo afternoon/eveing party with four DJ sessions. Plaça Pins. Free.

Magalluf - From 6pm: Alex Rasta and numerous DJs in three zones. BCM, Avda. S'Olivera. 20 euros.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Cap Pela; a cappella group with 'Encen els Llums' (Switch on the Lights); Christmas concert. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 9pm: Agustín 'El Casta'; comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Monday, December 26

Binissalem - 8pm: Christmas concert; Binissalem Band of Music. Santa Maria de Robines Church. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Agustín 'El Casta'; comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Sant Llorenç - 8pm: Coral Llorencina choir; Christmas concert. At the church. Free.

Tuesday, December 27

Palma - 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 7pm: Agustín 'El Casta'; comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Wednesday, December 28

Inca - 8pm: Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca choir and Unió Musical Inquera band of music; Christmas concert. Sant Domingo Church, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Palma - 11.30am / 6pm: Operàmida; family concert for young children with soprano, baritones, actress and pianist. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Six euros.

Palma - 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 7pm: Música en femini; works by Clara Schumann and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. Bookings, palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 9pm: Agustín 'El Casta'; comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Porreres - 7.30pm: Porreres senior citizens' choir and two other choirs; Christmas concert. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free.

Thursday, December 29

Algaida - 7.30pm: Àngela Urrea (vocals), Àngel Julià (piano); Christmas songs. Pere Capellà Auditorium, C. Cavallers 22. Free.

Lloseta - 8pm: Dani Juanico; Minorcan singer-pianist from 'La Voz', Spain's The Voice. Lloseta Theatre. C. Pou Nou. Free.

Palma - 6pm: Jordi Purtí and NOCE; 'Desconcerto', orchestral and theatrical show. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: Geometrical Sardine; jazz. Teatre Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9. Ten euros.

Palma - 8.30pm: Handel, 'Messiah'; Ramon Llull Choir and Orchestra, Cor Ars Antiqua choir and soloists. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 20 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 9pm: Agustín 'El Casta'; comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa - 7.30pm: Marion Deprez; folk-rock. Sant Domingo Church. C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.