Friday, December 30

Arta, Festival of the Standard - 7.45pm: Concert by Lluís Gili, Felip Gili and Pau Roca. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1.

Palma - 4.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 7pm: Miguel Checa Paz (guitar), Maria Assumpció Janer (harp); works by Granados and others. Caixa Forum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free.

Palma - 7.30pm: Orfeó Santa Maria choir; Christmas concert including special interpretation of the Cant de la Sibil·la. Santa Magdalena Convent Church, Plaça Santa Magdalena. Pay as you wish.

Palma - 8pm: Al-Mayurqa (traditional Mallorcan), Nita (indie-rock), Plan-ET (urban). Entrance to Parc de ses Estacions. Free.

Palma - 9pm: Agustín 'El Casta'; comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Handel, 'Messiah'; Ramon Llull Choir and Orchestra, Cor Ars Antiqua choir and soloists. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church. 20 euros. ticketib.com or Club Pollença.

Puerto Portals - 6pm: Rumba Bros Quartet; part of the Christmas market, which runs until January 7. Plaza Capricho.

Santanyi - 8pm: Christmas concert - organ, xeremier pipers, choirs. Sant Andreu Church. Five euros.

Saturday, December 31

NEW YEAR'S EVE (selected)

Alcudia - 11.45pm: Val 9 and DJ. Plaça Carles V.

Algaida - 11.45pm: Placeta Església.

Andratx - 11.30pm: Orquestra Mar Blau, Gin Tonics Band, DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Bunyola - 12.45am: Kastración Kimika and DJ. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala d'Or - 11pm: DJs. Plaza Costa.

Cala Ratjada - 12.30am: DJs. Plaça Pins.

Campanet - 11.59pm: Plaça Major.

Campos - 11.30pm: For the bells. Plaça Major. 12.30am: DJs. Plaça Estació.

Inca - 11.30pm: Ves-hi Tu and DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Lloseta - 11.30pm: Music from Calypso. Plaça Espanya.

Llucmajor - 11.45pm: DJs. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor - 11pm: Plaça Weyler.

Marratxi - 1am: DJs. Plaça Can Barceló, Pla de na Tesa.

Pollensa - 11.30pm: Plaça Major.

Sant Llorenç - 11.30pm: Cirko and DJ. Plaça Església.

Santanyi - 11.30pm: DJ Oscar Romero and others. Plaça Major.

Sineu - 11.45pm: Plaça Fossar.

Soller - 11.30pm: Fenomenos Band, Disccovers and DJ. Plaça Constitució.

Son Ferrer - 11.30pm: DJ, bar, etc. By the school.

Son Servera - 11.30pm: Exit Band and DJs. Plaça Sant Joan.

Valldemossa - 11.45pm: El Hombre 80 and DJ. Costa Nord.

Vilafranca - 11.45pm: By the church.

(Note that there are no official town hall events for New Year's Eve in Palma.)

Palma, Festival of the Standard - 10.15am: Raising of the standard. Plaça Cort. 10.30am: Mass. At the Cathedral. 12 noon: Mallorca School of Music and Dance, Miquela Lladó and representation of the poem 'Sa Colcada' by Pere d'Alcántara Penya. Plaça Cort.

Palma - 12 noon / 4.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Sunday, January 1

Campos - 8.30pm: Christmas show with American flavour. Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 13 euros.

Felanitx - 6pm: String trio from the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. ticketib.com.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra; works by the Strauss family. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 5pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 7pm: Agustín 'El Casta'; comedy. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Rebecca Nelsen (soprano), Joji Hattori (violin and invited conductor); Rossini, Strauss and other works. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster. 17-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Mago Fer, 'Nits Màgiques'. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 12 euros. estudizeroteatre.com.