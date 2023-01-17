Thursday, January 19

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Giants and bigheads from the town hall to Plaça Major. 7.15pm: Giants' dance and performance by the Mallorca School of Music and Dance. 7.50pm: Drac de na Coca dragon and batucada from the town hall to Plaça Major. 8.10pm: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon.

Plaça Cort: From 9pm: Mikel Erentxun, The Gramophone All Stars Band.

Plaça Reina: From 8.30pm: Paula Cendejas, Ana Tijoux, Marc Seguí.

Plaça Joan Carles I: From 8.30pm: Bilo, Amaia, La La Love You.

Plaça Major: From 8.30pm: Sedaç, Ballugall, Cris Juanico.

Plaça Olivar: From 9pm: Jane Yo, Nita, Doctor Prats.

Sa Pobla, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 8pm: Barbecue, ximbombas, glosadors. Plaça Major.



Friday, January 20

Felanitx, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Correfoc; Espiadimonis (Felanitx). Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida to Plaça Espanya. 9.30pm: Abeniara; folk dance and music. Plaça Espanya.

Inca, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass, dance of offer. Sant Domingo Church. 8.15pm: Address for Sant Sebastià, the guitars of Revetla d'Inca; 9pm: Barbecue, bread and wine; folk dance. C. Sant Sebastià.

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - From 12 midday: Cycling day. From Plaça Cort.

Pollensa, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Procession with the image of Saint Sebastian, of the Standard and of the cavallet horse dancers; Eucharist and dance of offer. 8.30pm: Dance of the cavallets at the bonfire in Plaça Major.

Saturday, January 21

Cala Millor, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Mass and animal blessings. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church. 8.15pm: Bonfires in Cala Millor and Cala Bona.

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 9pm: Zahara (indie pop/rock) and Marc Mas. Plaça Joan Carles I. Free.

Saturday, January 28

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 10am: Gathering of giants and dance. Plaça Cort. 11.30am: Procession of giants from Plaça Cort to Porta Pintada, followed by dance. 8pm: Concert - Antónia Font (Mallorcan indie pop). Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Free.

Sunday, January 29

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Enfocats, Trabucats, Es Cau des Boc Negre, Maleits Encabritats, Kinfumfa, Realment Cremats, Incubus; Beasts of fire - Drac de na Coca, Drac i Guardians de Sant Jordi, Òliba de la Real. From the Sa Riera bridge (Paseo Mallorca) to Plaça Joan Carles I.