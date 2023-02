Today is Shrove Tuesday and the end of the Carnival celebrations and the beginning of Lent in some of the municipalites on Mallorca.

At 6.30pm the celebrations begin in the centre of Pòrtol. At 7.30pm in Inca, Felanitx, Manacor and Lloseta. At 8pm in Llucmajor.

So what is this event? The local townspeople are dressed in traditional costume, and the parade is accompanied by a band playing appropriately grave music. The sardine is carried by pall-bearers to the town square where it is ritually burned. The whole thing is played satirically and everyone then enjoys platefuls of sardines and wine and a general party ensues.