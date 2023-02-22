This Friday, February 24 Aficine theatres will continue to show the following movies in English: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Women Talking, The Fabelman, The Whale and Triangle of Sadness.

Women Talking nominated for two Oscars (Best Screenplay and Film) will be showing at Rivoli theatre showing daily at 3.30pm.

This film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, and inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia.

At Ocimax the latest superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope Pym / Wasp. In the film, Lang and Van Dyne are transported to the Quantum Realm along with their family and face Kang the Conqueror (Majors). As of February 20, 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has grossed $120.4 million in the United States and Canada, and $129.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $250.1 million. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 48% with an average rating of 5.6/10, based on 319 reviews.

The film will be screened daily at Ocimax at 3.30pm and 6.05pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 12.05pm.

Augusta is screening Triangle of Sadness which has been nominated for three Oscars: Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Director. It will be screened daily at 6.30pm (except Monday which is closed).

Triangle of Sadness is a 2022 satirical black comedy film written and directed by Ruben Östlund in his English-language feature film debut. The film stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson. It is the last film Dean starred in before her death in August 2022. The film follows a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise with wealthy guests.

Also showing at Rivoli is The Fabelmans at 3.30pm daily (nominated to seven Oscars) and The Whale (nominated to four Oscars) at 9.10pm on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

For other movies showing this weekend click here. Films run until Thursday, March 2.