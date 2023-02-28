This Friday, March 3 the Creed III comes to the big screen in Palma. The film is the sequel to Creed II (2018), the third in the Creed series, and the overall ninth installment in the Rocky film series.

After the events of Creed II (2018), Adonis "Donnie" Creed is thriving in both his boxing career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian "Dame" Anderson, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Donnie must put his future on the line to battle Dame – a fighter who has nothing to lose. This is the first film in the series without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, though he still serves as a producer.

Showtimes are at Ocimax theatre daily at 3.30pm and 5.50pm. On Saturday and Sunday at 12.05pm.

Also tickets are being sold in advance here for the Aficine Live Music: Louis Tomlinson: All of those voice which will be screened at Ocimax theatre on Wednesday, March 22 and Saturday, March 25 at 7pm.

Still showing this weekend are the Oscar nominated films:

Women Talking at 9.15pm (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) at Rivoli

The Fableman at 3.45pm daily at Rivoli

The Whale at 4pm daily at Rivoli

Triangle of Sadness at 6.30pm daily except Monday and Tuesday as Augusta is closed