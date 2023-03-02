Take a look what will be taking place across Mallorca from Friday, March 3 to Thursday, March 9.

Friday, March 3

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Ferrández (cello); Schumann, Cello Concerto Op. 129; Haydn, Lo speziale, Hob.10 Overture; Brahms, Symphony No. 4, Op. 98. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Geraint Watkins (British rock) with Martin Winning. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12, Palma. 20 euros; ticketib.com (18 euros).

Palma - 8pm: Paco de Lucia Mallorca Festival; Rocío Molina (dance), Yerai Cortés and Eduardo Trassierra (guitars). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.

Palma - 9pm: El Mago Yunke (illusionist). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Saturday, March 4

Lloseta - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Coldplay amb Corda (orchestra and four-piece rock band). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10.30am: Opening of the fair. 12 noon: Concert, Pep Suasi i els Electrodomèstics. 5.30pm: Procession by demons. Plaça Sant Marçal and marquee.

Muro - 7pm: Miquel Tortell Music Festival; Maria de Lluc Alarcón Moll (flute), Clara Alarcón Moll (cello). Santa Anna Convent Church, Plaça Convent. Free.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 6pm: El Mago Yunke (illusionist). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Elche. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 8pm: Paco de Lucia Mallorca Festival; Rocío Márquez (flamenco singer), Bronquio (urban, electronica). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.

Sa Pobla - 5.30pm-midnight: Rock & Roll Girl; female music acts, Sweet Poo Smell, Capsula and others. Can Cirera Prim Park. Free.

Sa Pobla - 8pm: Geraint Watkins (British rock) with Martin Winning. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25, Sa Pobla. 20 euros; ticketib.com (18 euros).

Sunday, March 5

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am: Planting of giants. 11.30am: Folk dance and music with Es Raiguer. 5.30pm: Folk dance with Terra Roja. Plaça Sant Marçal and marquee.

Muro - 7pm: Miquel Tortell Music Festival; Orquestra Lauseta, Coldplay amb Corda (orchestra and four-piece rock band). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Free.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 7pm: Maria Galiana (actress), Luis Santana (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano); poetry and opera. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Palma - 8pm: Paco de Lucia Mallorca Festival; Alonso Núñez Fernández (Rancapino Chico, flamenco singer). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 25 euros. festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.

Monday, March 6

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-1.30pm / 4pm-7pm. Plaça Sant Marçal.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Tuesday, March 7

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-1.30pm / 4pm-7pm. Plaça Sant Marçal.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Wednesday, March 8

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-1.30pm / 4pm-7pm. Plaça Sant Marçal.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Thursday, March 9

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-1.30pm / 4pm-7pm. Plaça Sant Marçal.

Palma, Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The first of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy starts in Palma and runs until March 12. mostradecuinademallorca.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lisa Larsson (soprano); Homage to Clara Schumann, Florence Price, Symphony No. 1, Mercè Pons, Revelacions. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Portals - 7pm: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals (First stage). rallyislamallorca.com.

Daily markets across Mallorca

Friday: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.