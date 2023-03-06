Mallorca is slowly getting set for the summer season and many top attractions will soon be opening for the season.

Water parks

- Western Water Park in Magalluf will open on April 6, just before Easter.

- Aqualand in Arenal will be closed for Easter and will open on May 8.

- Hidropark in Alcudia is opening on May 1st.

Adventure and theme parks

- Marineland is open at the moment from Thursday to Sunday.

- Forestal Park Mallorca zip line experience and tree top adventure park in Palma. Open now

- Jungle Parc - Discover the largest tree adventure park in Mallorca! Opens April 1.

Bendiant: Jungle Parc Junior -For children age 4 - 11 years. The park offers 50 platforms and 6 levels of difficulty and height.

Santa Ponsa: Jungle Parc - Located in the shade of a 9 hectares pine forest in Santa Ponsa, 500m from the beach, come and enjoy different circuits with a total of 134 platforms.

· La Reserva Mallorca in Puigpunyent. Opened on weekends in March and daily in April.

- Palma Aquarium is open 365 days a year.

- Natura Parc in Santa Eugenia Winter hours: Monday to Thursday closed. Opens Friday, Saturday and Sunday and public holidays.

- Safari Zoo is open 365 days a year. The safari train runs from April 1 to October 31at 11am and 12pm (Thursday to Sunday).

- Katmandu Park in Magalluf is a mythical, interactive theme park adventure packed with new generation thrills, laughs and amazement for everyone. They will open their doors on Friday, March 31. Get tickets in advance here.

- Golf Fantasia located in Palmanova has 3 different 18 hole courses that include caves, tropical gardens, and towering waterfalls. They will be opening their doors on Friday, March 17! All tickets are available at their box office.

- Dino Minigolf in Arenal is the biggest miniature golf in Mallorca with 3 different circuits with 18 holes each. A fun minigolf experience right by the sea with wonderful views over the bay of Palma. Now open daily from 9am to 6pm.

- Mallorca Bowling in Palma (Can Valero) opens weekdays at 5pm and weekends at 11am.

- Palma Jump in Palma (Can Valero) is open daily from 9am to 8pm. Friday and Saturday until 10pm.

Shows in Mallorca

- Pirates Adventure will re-open its doors in Mallorca on Wednesday, April 5 at 6pm. Pirates is a spectacular evening of live entertainment for families, couples and groups. Their Pirates Reloaded show opens on Friday April 21 and Gringos Bingo will open on Saturday April 8 at 10pm. Get your tickets in advance here.

- The House of Son Amar will be back with their show ‘EXHIBIT’, an avant-garde experience featuringsome of the world’s finest artists in a modern take on a timeless classic on Friday, April 28. Their other show ‘OHALÁ’ which follows a hero on his magical journey through the Mediterranean, chasing his princess from a working port into a storm at sea and an underwater scene with flying mermaids will re-open its doors on Saturday, May 13. Get your tickets in advance here.

Hotels in Mallorca

The majority of island hotels will be open for Easter.

Branson's new hotel in Bunyola will open June 16.

Mallorca also has a wide range of Caves to visit

- The Coves de Campanet have an area of 3200 m² and a route close to 500 m. The caves stand out for the delicacy and exuberance of their calcareous deposits in the form of stalactites and stalagmites, also called speleothems by geologists. They are open daily from 10am. You can get your tickets at their box office from 16€. (Camí de Ses Coves, 07310 Campanet)

- The Caves of Artá feature a horizontal journey exceeding 700 metres and a surface area of approximately 6,000 m2. They are open daily; May to October from 10am to 6pm & November to April from 10am to 5pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance here. (Ctra. de las Cuevas, S/N 07589 Capdepera, Canyamel)

- In 1906, while digging for water to make a well, a treasure was discovered a few minutes from Palma: the Genova Caves. You can visit these caves from Wednesday to Sundayfrom 10am to 6pm. Tickets from 12€ at their box office. (Carrer Barranc, 45 07015 Palma, Illes Balears )

- Located on the east coast of Mallorca, more specifically in the town of Porto Cristo, the Caves of Drach are undoubtedly one of the island’s top tourist attractions, extending for almost 1,200 metres in lengthand reaching a maximum depth of 25 metres below ground level. The caves conceal a large underground lake, Lake Martel, regarded as one of the biggest underground lakes in the world. Open from November 1st to March 12th from 10.30am with last visit being 3.30pm & from March13th to October 31st from 10am with last visit being at 5pm. Tickets from 9€ at their box office and online. (Ctra Cuevas s/n 07680 Porto Cristo)

- The Hams Caves are 10 million years old, but man has only enjoyed their beauty since they were discovered by the speleologist Don Pedro Caldentey Santandreu (1886-1950) in 1905 when he was excavating in search of onyx, a precious rock abundant in the area. Thanks to his concern and persistence we can now visit them. There are three main caves: The Round cave, the Blue cave and the Classic cave. Well worth a visit! Open daily from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from 10€ online and at their box office. (Ctra. Ma-4020 Manacor–Porto Cristo, Km. 11, 07680 Porto Cristo)

Plane, train, tram, bus and metro schedule

Check your flights here. Find out the status of arrival and departing flights from Palma airport. Click here.

Soller train and tram are open. Click here for timetable.

For the lastest bus (TIB), metro and train routes and time schedules click here.

Visit Mallorca by air

- Ballooning Mallorca in Cala Ratajda contact them to reserve your flight here.

Daily markets across the island

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).