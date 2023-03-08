This Friday, March 10 the slasher film Scream VI starring Courtney Cox returns to Ocimax in Palma.

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed") and Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Showtimes are at Ocimax theatre daily at 6.06pm. On Saturday and Sunday at 12.20pm.

Also tickets are being sold in advance here for the Aficine Live Music at Ocimax Theatre

Louis Tomlinson: All of those voice on Wednesday, March 22 at 7pm and Saturday, March 25 at 6.30pm. Click here for tickets.

Metallica: 72 Seasons - World Premiere on Thursday, April 13 at 8pm. Click here for tickets.

Coldplay Live at River Plate on Wednesday, April 19 at 8pm and Sunday, April 23 at 5.30pm. Click here for tickets.

Still showing this weekend are the Oscar nominated films:

The Fablemans at 3.45pm daily at Rivoli

The Whale at 9.15pm on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Rivoli