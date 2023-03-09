Inca - 8.30pm: Bruixes de Mallorca, Batucada Fieres d'Inca; 'Dona foc', female demons' fire-run. Plaça Mallorca.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-1.30pm / 4pm-7pm. Plaça Sant Marçal.

Palma, Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The first of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy, this one in Palma, runs until March 12 - 33 restaurants in Palma in all. mostradecuinademallorca.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Romeo and Juliet, Gounod, Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Folk 2023; Simone (Argentine folk music). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 9pm: Maria Peláe (flamenco fusion singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Cris Juanico, Maria del Mar Bonet, Ressonadors; benefit concert for the Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Two to five euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Puerto Portals - 8.30am: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals. Second section leaves at 8.30am; Caves of Campanet 9.30, Pollensa 10.15, Caves 11.55, Pollensa 12.40, Lluc 1.15; Lluc 4.15, Puig Major 4.25, Puerto Portals 5.55. rallyislamallorca.com.

Palmanyola have fair this weekend.

Saturday, March 11

Alaro - 7pm: Jaime Anglada (Mallorcan rock). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.

Andratx - 7pm: Bruno Sotos (Mallorcan singer). Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge Gaspar Pujol 68. Free.

Binissalem, Binissalem Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair, giants and pipers procession; 11.30am: Dance and music; 1pm: Charanga and swing music, food trucks; 4.30pm: Children's entertainment; 7pm: Els Valencians (charanga); 7pm-1am: Music and gastronomy in the food trucks' zone.

Cala Millor - 8pm: Orthemis Orchestra (13-piece band perform 'Desconcerto', music and humour). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 12 euros. samaniga.es.

Consell - From 5pm: Festival Sororitat; female music acts, Mar Grimalt, Maria Rotger and others. Plaça Major. Ten euros.

Manacor - 7pm: Martí Saez (Mallorcan singer with folk band). S'Agricola, Plaça Sa Bassa 4. Free.

Manacor - 10.30pm: Anegats (Mallorcan rock) plus DJ. Municipal Park, Ctra. Manacor-Porto Cristo. Ten euros.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-8pm; 11.30am: Engalba (folk dance); 5pm: Aires des Pla de Marratxi and Festa Pagesa de Mancor de la Vall (folk dance); 8pm: Marratxi Municipal Band of Music (in the church). Plaça Sant Marçal and marquee.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 6.30pm: Orfeó Santa Maria choir, Hector Bujosa (tenor). Sant Magí Church, C. Espartero 9. Pay as you wish.

Palma - 7.30pm: Litore Quartet (saxophones). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. Free.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona - From 4pm: Artisan fair - stalls, gastronomy; Friesian horse carriage; 7pm: Horse 'leaps'; 8pm: Batucadas; 9pm: Demons' correfoc. Avda. Dàlies and square.

Pont d'Inca - 4.30pm-9pm: Fem In Fest; concerts, market, workshops. Escola Vella Pont d'Inca.

Puerto Portals - 8.30am: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals. Third section leaves at 8.30am; Puigpunyent 9.05, Calvia Coll d'Estords 9.55, Puerto Portals 10.55, Puigpunyent 11.30, Calvia Coll d'Estords 12.20, Soller (Sonamar) 1.20; Soller 3.00, Calvia Coll d'Estords 3.25, Esporles 4.08, Puerto Portals 5.00. rallyislamallorca.com.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Mireia Farré (Barcelona singer-songwriter). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Sant Elm - 12 noon: Pep Suasi i els Electrodomèstics (pop rock). Sant Elm Boulevard. Free.

Real Mallorca play at home.

Sunday, March 12

Binissalem - 6pm: Cor de Dones de Sant Francesc d'Inca female choir. Sant Maria de Robines Church. Free.

Binissalem, Binissalem Fair - 10.30am: Circus acts; 11.30am: Saxo & DJ; 12.30pm: Dance and music; 1.30pm: Batucada, closure of the fair.

Es Capdellà - 8.30am: Galatzó Trail. From Plaça Sa Vinya. galatzotrail.com.

Lloseta - 7pm: Hyde XXI 'Inmorthia'; rock band and multimedia show. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am-8pm; 11am: Aires des Pla de Marratxi and Virgen de la Soledad de Malpartida, Cáceres (folk dance); 5.30pm: Concert - MDMAR. Plaça Sant Marçal and marquee.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 2pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Real Sociedad. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona - From 10am: Artisan fair - stalls, gastronomy; horse exhibition and show. Avda. Dàlies and square.

Pollensa - 7pm: Capriccio String Quartet. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Donations for helping local victims of domestic violence.

Porto Cristo - 8pm: Nina Heidenreich, Marc Nogués (violins), Hanga Fehér (viola), Llorenç Rosal (cello); Dvorak, Haydn, Puccini. Mare de Déu del Carme Church.

Soller - 9am-4pm: Soller meat and sausage fair and market; exhibition, barbecues and samplings; 9.30am: Pipers; 10am: Guided tour of sausage makers; 12 noon: Folk dance with Estol de Tramuntana and Pagès de Sant Carles Peralta (Ibiza); 1.30pm: Concert - AnimAcústica. Soller Municipal Market.

Monday, March 13

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Tuesday, March 14

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Wednesday, March 15

Alaro - 8.30pm: Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music. Casal Son Tugores, Plaça Clastra de Son Tugores. Free.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Thursday, March 16

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 7pm: SimfoVents Palma; works by Mozart. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Kit Armstrong (piano); Bruckner and Mozart. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Randy Barjacoba with La Fiesta Calavera (Mallorcan rock and band). Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 12 euros.