Beginning it’s 40th year of shows since opening in Benidorm in 1983, Pirates Adventure will re-open its doors in Mallorca on Wednesday, April 5 at 6pm.

With over 3.5 million visitors to date and a host of celebrity guests, Pirates is a spectacular evening of live entertainment for families, couples and groups.

A theatrical production with world class acrobatics and impressive dance choreography complete with a pirate themed storyline of good versus evil. A magical, sensory adventure; feel the heat of the fire, hear the sounds of the swords and look up in amazement as Pirates fly overhead.

Reloaded opens on Friday, April 21. Famously known as one of the islands top nightlife spots, a high-octane club show experience that's definitely unique in Mallorca. Live DJ sets, electric atmosphere and amazing acrobatics.

Expect to be dancing at your table, surrounded by gorgeous performers; you may even rub shoulders with celebrity visitors!

This year they are launching the show with a host of celebrity DJ’s. The current line-up is as follows.

- Friday May 5th: Woody Cook

- Friday May 12th : Charlie Sloth

- Weds May 17th: Judge Jules

- Weds May 24th: Woody Cook

- Weds May 31st: Ben Rainey

- Weds June 7th: Judge Jules

- Weds June 14th: Billie Clements

Imagine a festival, a concert, a show and a club all in one... there's nothing else like it anywhere in the world!

Gringos Bingo opens on Saturday, April 8 at 10pm. Following on from an incredible year in 2022, Gringos goes from strength to strength. With them not being able to fit anybody else in during high season they have launched Gringos Day Sesh at a slightly earlier time of 6pm. So if you don’t know already, what is Gringos?

Get your dabbers at the ready, this is bingo but not as you know it. It is the ultimate night out for adults of all ages. Expect chaos, raves, dance-offs, funny prizes and big prizes!

Don’t confuse this as the traditional style of bingo, think nightclub and party atmosphere with music to suit all, from nostalgic tunes, old school anthems and present day bangers! There’s adult humour from the host and crazy characters to keep the audience entertained all night long. So what is all the fuss about?

The normal rules of bingo still apply, with some great prizes and then some bizarre prizes…but in between each game you’ll be up dancing as confetti fills the room. Even if you don’t win, you’ll get your fair share of laughs and a crazy party night at that.

With all of these evenings out you will be able to enjoy a pre-show drink and entertainment on their newly reformed outside terrace. The bar will be open from 4pm to 11pm on show days meaning you can come and relax and take in the atmosphere before entering the theatre. Whilst enjoying your drink you’ll see a glimpse of what the amazing artists will be doing on the inside.

Whether you’re a resident or you’re coming to the island on holiday, book online as they offer the best price guarantee and many extras too.