Mallorca is slowly getting set for the summer season and many top attractions will soon be opening for the season.

Water parks

- Western Water Park, located at Ctra. Cala Figuera a Sa Porrasa, 2-22 in Magalluf, will open it's doors on Thursday, April 6 from 10am to 5pm (and until 6pm for the months of July and August). Visit Western Park, the only themed water park on the island set in the Wild West. Enter the village and feel like a cowboy. Opening days and times vary during the season so best check their website for the day you want to go. Prices range from 13€ for 3-4 year olds, 26€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 34€ for adults. Get your tickets online in advance here.

* Note: The park will be closed to the general public on June 14, 17 and 24.

Aqualand in Arenal.

- Aqualand in Arenal (Palma – Arenal Motorway, exit 13, Km 15 – 07600 El Arenal) will be opening with a splash on Monday, May 8. Do you like the adrenaline rush or are you more of a relaxing kind of person? Visit Mallorca's biggest waterpark for all kinds of family fun rides! Click here for opening times. Prices range from 13€ for 3-4 year olds, 26€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 34€ for adults. Line 23 of the E.M.T. buses leaving from Palma has a stop in front of the waterpark's car park.Get your tickets online in advance here.

Hidropark in Alcudia.

- Hidropark in Alcudia is opening on May 1st. From 10am to 6pm July and August.

From 10.30am to 5pm in May, June, September and October. Tickets at the box office or online.

Marineland is open.

Tourist train rides

- The tourist train on the Playa de Palma. A different way to discover the beach. Get off at one of the many places that the wonderful beach has to offer and then hop back on one of our trains. Takes you between Can Pastilla and Arenal as many times as you want. Get on and off as many times as you like at any of the 15 stops along the beach. The ticket is valid for 48 hours and includes exclusive discounts on other attractions as 10% discount on the Palma City Sightseeing Bus and 20% discount on admission to Palma Aquarium. Opens from May 1st to October 31 from 10am to 12am (daily). Tickets are 4 euros.

Can Picafort tourist mini train ride.

- Can Picafort has a tourist mini train, which runs around throughout the core. Its service starts from May and ends October 30. The route lasts about 45 minutes and there are train routes every 20-25 minutes and are perfect for visiting the main tourist places and to get around Can Picafort. The ticket price is 4.5 euros per adult and 2 euros for children.

- The Ting Ting Train in Puerto Alcudia. Ting Ting Train is a great option for things to do in Alcudia if you are on your holiday. Every 45 minutes you have the opportunity to catch the little train and enjoy an amusement ride with the whole family. Hours are 9.45am to 10.45pm. Tickets are 4 euros for adults, children 3 euros (between 3 and 12 years) and children under 3 years are free. Watch this space for official opening dates.

Bus Tours

- Hop-On Hop-Off Bus in Palma: Sit up top of a double-decker open-top bus, soak up some sun, and enjoy panoramic views of Palma's must-see sights. When you see something interesting, hop off and explore! You’re in complete control. There is multi-language audio commentary to tell you Palma’s stories. Running daily from 10am - 5.30pm. Tickets from 10€ available here.

* There is a ticket option to include a Boat Tour that will let you appreciate the city from the waters and you’ll get to see the Bellver Castle, Cathedral and Marivent Palace from a whole other perspective.

Boat Trips

- Boat to Sa Calobra from Sóller: On this boat trip, you will get to see the stunning north coast of the Mallorca coast to discover Sa Calobra, an incredible hidden cove in the foothills of the Sierra de Tramontana. Running from May 1 to September 30. Tickets from 15€. Resident discounts available. Book here.

- Catamaran trip to Es trenc and Es Caragol: Es Trenc and Es Caragol are two stunning beaches on the southeast coast of Mallorca. This catamaran trip will take you these natural paradises so you can dive into their crystal blue waters and take a refreshing swim. Running on selected days in May and daily for the months of June, July, August and September. Tickets from 28€. Book here.

Water Toys

OSIUM Electric water sports Palmanova: Enjoying an electric nautical activity and becoming eco-responsible is now possible. Thanks to new technologies, electric is not the future, electric is now! While preserving the environment it is possible to enjoy the landscapes of Mallorca and to have fun. Rent the utlimate Electric scooter of the seas on the Son Matias beach this summer! From 30€ - See more here.

Adventure and theme parks

- Marineland, home of the dolphins is open at the moment from Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm. As of April 1st opens Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Get to know the world of the land and marine ecosystem. Prices range from 12€ for 3-4 year olds, 18€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 28€ for adults. Get your tickets online in advance here.

- (Special opening hours for Easter from Thursday, April 6 to Sunday, April 16 daily from 10am to 4pm.) Tirolinas Go! is an adventure and zip line park. They are a 5 minute walk from Playa de Palma, in La Porciúncula. (Av. Fra Joan Llabres Nº1, 07600 Palma De Mallorca). Open on Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm until June, and daily for the months of July, August and September. Prices from 17€. Click here for tickets.

Jungle Parc. There is one in Bendiant and the other is in Santa Ponsa.

- Jungle Parc - Discover the largest tree adventure park in Mallorca! Opens April 1.

Bendiant: Jungle Parc Junior -For children age 4 - 11 years. The park offers 50 platforms and 6 levels of difficulty and height.

Santa Ponsa: Jungle Parc - Located in the shade of a 9 hectares pine forest in Santa Ponsa, 500m from the beach, come and enjoy different circuits with a total of 134 platforms.

· La Reserva Mallorca in Puigpunyent. Opened on weekends in March and daily in April.

- Palma Aquarium is open 365 days a year. Hours for March: Monday to Friday from 10am to 3.30pm, last entry 4pm. On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10am to 5.30pm, last entry at 4pm. From April hours are: Monday to Sunday 10am to 6pm, last entry at 4.30pm.

- Natura Parc in Santa Eugenia Winter hours: Monday to Thursday closed. Opens Friday, Saturday and Sunday and public holidays.

- Safari Zoo is open 365 days a year. The safari train runs from April 1 to October 31at 11am and 12pm (Thursday to Sunday).

- Katmandu Park in Magalluf is a mythical, interactive theme park adventure packed with new generation thrills, laughs and amazement for everyone. They will open their doors on Friday, March 31. Get tickets in advance here.

Golf Fantasia.

- Golf Fantasia located in Palmanova has 3 different 18 hole courses that include caves, tropical gardens, and towering waterfalls. They will be opening their doors on Friday, March 17! All tickets are available at their box office.

- Dino Minigolf in Arenal is the biggest miniature golf in Mallorca with 3 different circuits with 18 holes each. A fun minigolf experience right by the sea with wonderful views over the bay of Palma. Now open daily from 9am to 6pm.

- Mallorca Bowling in Palma (Can Valero) opens weekdays at 5pm and weekends at 11am.

- Palma Jump in Palma (Can Valero) is open daily from 9am to 8pm. Friday and Saturday until 10pm.

Shows in Mallorca

- Pirates Adventure will re-open its doors in Mallorca on Wednesday, April 5 at 6pm. Pirates is a spectacular evening of live entertainment for families, couples and groups. Their Pirates Reloaded show opens on Friday April 21 and Gringos Bingo will open on Saturday April 8 at 10pm. Get your tickets in advance here.

House of Son Amar with their show "Exhibit".

- The House of Son Amar will be back with their show ‘EXHIBIT’, an avant-garde experience featuringsome of the world’s finest artists in a modern take on a timeless classic on Friday, April 28. Their other show ‘OHALÁ’ which follows a hero on his magical journey through the Mediterranean, chasing his princess from a working port into a storm at sea and an underwater scene with flying mermaids will re-open its doors on Saturday, May 13. Get your tickets in advance here.

Megapark at the Playa de Palma.

Megapark, the largest open-air discotheque on Mallorca is opening its doors to visitors unusually early this season.Soft Opening is on March, 30, Opening party is four days April 24 to April 30 and closing party is October 26 to October 29. The disco is located at the Playa de Palma.

Hotels in Mallorca

The majority of island hotels will be open for Easter.

Branson's new hotel in Bunyola will open June 16.

Mallorca also has a wide range of Caves to visit

- The Coves de Campanet they are open daily from 10am. You can get your tickets at their box office from 16€. (Camí de Ses Coves, 07310 Campanet)

- The Caves of Artá are open daily; May to October from 10am to 6pm & November to April from 10am to 5pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance here. (Ctra. de las Cuevas, S/N 07589 Capdepera, Canyamel)

- Genova Caves. You can visit these caves from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Tickets from 12€ at their box office. (Carrer Barranc, 45 07015 Palma, Illes Balears )

- The Caves of Drach are undoubtedly one of the island’s top tourist attractions. Open from November 1st to March 12th from 10.30am with last visit being 3.30pm & from March13th to October 31st from 10am with last visit being at 5pm. Tickets from 9€ at their box office and online. (Ctra Cuevas s/n 07680 Porto Cristo)

- The Hams Caves - Open daily from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from 10€ online and at their box office. (Ctra. Ma-4020 Manacor–Porto Cristo, Km. 11, 07680 Porto Cristo)

Hand Blown Glass Tours

Gordiola in Algaida - Established in 1719 is a museum of the art of glassblowing in a castle-like setting with demonstrations and gift shop. Opens 9am to 6pm daily.

Lafiore Artistic Glass in Esporles - Allows you to blow your own glass and it can be taken home once it cools down a few days later. Lafiore creates domestic pieces lively colours using oxides. Opens at 10am daily except on Sunday as they are closed.

Menestràlia in Campanet - Founded in 1965, produces glasswork, lamps and decorative pieces. Watch the masters at work in its exhibition shop. It is currently closed.

Plane, train, tram, bus and metro schedule

Check your flights here. Find out the status of arrival and departing flights from Palma airport. Click here.

Soller train and tram are open. Click here for timetable.

For the lastest bus (TIB), metro and train routes and time schedules click here.

Visit Mallorca by air

- Take a scenic tour around Mallorca with Balearic Helicopters. Whether you would like to fly through the Tramuntana Mountain Range, track along the picturesque coastline, see the homes of the many celebrities living on Mallorca or visit somewhere you particularly would like to see (like your villa or hotel) they will cater for all your needs individually. The EC120 helicopter carries up to four passengers and pilot. Contact them on 971 794 132 to book yourself an experience of a lifetime!

- Ballooning around Mallorca is one of the most beautiful experiences you can have. Contact Illes Balears Ballooning in Cala Rajada on 607 647 647 to book your balloon ride! Also online booking.

Daily markets across the island

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).