This Friday, March 24 Keanu Reeves returns with the film John Wick: Chapter 4. It will be screened in English at Ocimax in Palma. Times to be announced.

The sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise, it stars Keanu Reeves as the title character, alongside a supporting ensemble cast including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick (in one of his final roles), Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

Originally set for release on May 21, 2021, John Wick: Chapter 4 was first delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film had its premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 6, 2023, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 24, by Lionsgate. It received critical acclaim, with praise for Reeves' performance, the action sequences, and visual style.

In this fourth installment, John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Films lasts 2 hours and 49 minutes. Rated for 18 years old.