Lloseta - 8pm: Sheila Blanco, Francesc Blanco (piano); Bach, Chopin and others. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros. euroclassics.es.
Manacor - 7.30pm: Manacor Band of Music, Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua choir and soloists perform 'Ai Quaquín', a Mallorcan zarzuela that premiered in 1935. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 9-13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.
Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The third of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy, this one for the east and the south; runs until March 26. mostradecuinademallorca.com.
Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Saturday, March 25
Manacor - 7pm: 'Ai Quaquín'; Manacor Band of Music, Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua choir and soloists. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 9-13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.
Manacor - 7pm: Sheila Blanco, Franscesc Blanco (piano); poems set to music and for voice. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fabrica 2. Free.
Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palma - 8pm: Grease, in memory of Olivia Newton-John and cancer charity benefit; Ricky Merino, Victoria Maldi and cast. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Petra - 5pm: Petrukada (batucada drummers). Plaça Juniper Serra.
Puerto Pollensa - 12 noon: Bioclàssics - Sheila Blanco, Franscesc Blanco (piano). Church hall, Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Ten euros. euroclassics.es.
S'Arracó - 10.30am: Rotary Calvia International, Charity Walk; in aid of ASDICA, who take care of the needs of disabled children and their families in Mallorca. Camí d'es Castellas. 15 euros (with barbecue and entertainment), 10 euros children. charitywalk@rotarycalvia.com.
Soller - 10am-6pm: Stocks market; artisan and other products, music and family activities. Plaça Constitució.
Son Ferriol (Palma), Son Ferriol Fair - From 10am: Farming, industry and commerce; folk dance at 11.30, batucada at 12.30, ball de bot folk dance at 5pm, One Life Dance at 6.30pm, and concert by the Nostra Terra Band of Music at 8pm. Plaça Prévere Bartomeu Font.
Monday, March 27
Manacor - 7pm: 'Ai Quaquín'; Manacor Band of Music, Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua choir and soloists. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 9-13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.
Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Tuesday, March 28
Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palma - 8pm: José Manuel Álvarez (violin), Rumiko Harada (piano); Grieg, Mozart, Prokofiev. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.
Wednesday, March 29
Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Thursday, March 30
Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.
Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma, Juan Rodríguez (oboe); Arnold, Bourgeois and Telemann. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.
Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Sardaryan (soprano), Thomas Muller Brachman (baritone), the University of the Balearic Islands Choir; Brahms 'Ein deutches Requiem'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.
Palma - 8pm: Sofia Domenech (soprano), Eduard Riera (violin), Miquel Brunet (piano); works by Brunet and Baltasar Bibiloni. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Palma - 8.30pm: Quatre; Pere Peyró (guitar and vocals), Agustí Aguiló (piano), Xisco Aguiló (double bass), Pep Aspas (drums). Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Ten euros.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.