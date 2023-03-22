Lloseta - 8pm: Sheila Blanco, Francesc Blanco (piano); Bach, Chopin and others. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros. euroclassics.es.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Manacor Band of Music, Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua choir and soloists perform 'Ai Quaquín', a Mallorcan zarzuela that premiered in 1935. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 9-13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The third of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy, this one for the east and the south; runs until March 26. mostradecuinademallorca.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Pianist Akiko Ebi.

Saturday, March 25

Manacor - 7pm: 'Ai Quaquín'; Manacor Band of Music, Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua choir and soloists. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 9-13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Manacor - 7pm: Sheila Blanco, Franscesc Blanco (piano); poems set to music and for voice. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fabrica 2. Free.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 5.30pm: Aladdin - El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Jordi Marangues (pop). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Folk 2023; Figues d'un Altre Paner (Minorcan folk). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

S'Arracó - 3pm-midnight: Floreix Fest; live music, artisan and secondhand markets, food stalls. Plaça S'Arracó.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Xavi Vidal (acoustic rock). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Soller - 8pm: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra, Natalia Salom (soprano) and choirs; musical chronicle of the conquest of Mallorca in 1229. Convent dels Sagrats Cors, Plaça Francesc Saltor. Ten euros.

Son Caliu - From 5pm: Chica Sobresalto, Fusa Nocta, Jordan Boyd; Festival en Femeni, music acts, food trucks, workshops. Es Generador, C. Voranova 8.

Valldemossa - 7pm: Akiko Ebi (piano), Christophe Coin (cello); Chopin and Franchomme. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es.

"Grease" on stage in memory of Olivia Newton-John.

Sunday, March 26

Manacor - 12 noon / 6pm: 'Ai Quaquín'; Manacor Band of Music, Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua choir and soloists. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 9-13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 5.30pm: Aladdin - El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Grease, in memory of Olivia Newton-John and cancer charity benefit; Ricky Merino, Victoria Maldi and cast. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Petra - 5pm: Petrukada (batucada drummers). Plaça Juniper Serra.

Puerto Pollensa - 12 noon: Bioclàssics - Sheila Blanco, Franscesc Blanco (piano). Church hall, Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Ten euros. euroclassics.es.

Rotary Calvia International, Charity Walk

S'Arracó - 10.30am: Rotary Calvia International, Charity Walk; in aid of ASDICA, who take care of the needs of disabled children and their families in Mallorca. Camí d'es Castellas. 15 euros (with barbecue and entertainment), 10 euros children. charitywalk@rotarycalvia.com.

Soller - 10am-6pm: Stocks market; artisan and other products, music and family activities. Plaça Constitució.

Son Ferriol (Palma), Son Ferriol Fair - From 10am: Farming, industry and commerce; folk dance at 11.30, batucada at 12.30, ball de bot folk dance at 5pm, One Life Dance at 6.30pm, and concert by the Nostra Terra Band of Music at 8pm. Plaça Prévere Bartomeu Font.

Monday, March 27

Manacor - 7pm: 'Ai Quaquín'; Manacor Band of Music, Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua choir and soloists. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 9-13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Tuesday, March 28

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: José Manuel Álvarez (violin), Rumiko Harada (piano); Grieg, Mozart, Prokofiev. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.

Wednesday, March 29

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Thursday, March 30

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma, Juan Rodríguez (oboe); Arnold, Bourgeois and Telemann. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Sardaryan (soprano), Thomas Muller Brachman (baritone), the University of the Balearic Islands Choir; Brahms 'Ein deutches Requiem'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 8pm: Sofia Domenech (soprano), Eduard Riera (violin), Miquel Brunet (piano); works by Brunet and Baltasar Bibiloni. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Quatre; Pere Peyró (guitar and vocals), Agustí Aguiló (piano), Xisco Aguiló (double bass), Pep Aspas (drums). Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Ten euros.