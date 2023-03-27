Cinesa, the company that owns the cinema at Mallorca Fashion Outlet (best known as Festival Park) is launching 'Unlimited Card', the first cinema subscription programme in Spain. Through this pioneering initiative, customers will be able to enjoy the best new releases as many times as they want throughout the year.

The new subscription model will be officially launched in April and will be gradually activated in all the company's cinemas. Unlimited Card will be available in two formats: Standard and LUXE.

"At Cinesa we are always committed to offering viewers new formulas for cinema consumption that adapt to their new needs and respond to the transformation of a sector that is constantly changing. With the launch of the Unlimited Card, we are taking another step forward in our commitment to our customers through an innovative project that will allow them to enjoy the best new releases in an unlimited way and, as always, in the best possible way: on the big screen, with the best image and sound technology and from the comfort of their seat", explains Ramon Biarnés, Managing Director SE&NE of ODEON Cinemas Group.

Unlimited Card will be available for purchase from April on Cinesa's digital channels, kiosks and at the box office.

The price for the 12 months will be 149€ for the standard Cinesa Cinemas pack and 189€ for the Cinesa LUXE pack as a special promotion, otherwise 190,80€ for the Standard and 226.80€ for the Luxe. Monthly they will be 15,90€ for the Standard and 18,90€ for the Luxe. You will also get invitations to special events and other exclusive benefits, plus a special price on their Classic Menu.