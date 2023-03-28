The Street Food Festival, Mallorca's most famous gastronomic event is finally back, celebrating its fourteenth anniversary. The season continues with this special edition of the coolest festival on the island. Food Trucks, great atmosphere and live music.

The event will be held at Easter, between April 7 and 9 in the central square of the port, from 12pm to 12am.

The participants of this fourteenth edition have been carefully and to offer a high quality gastronomic variety. The Street Food Festival also continues to be Pet Friendly.

Their crazy pirate will join in the festival at Port Adriano, turning the little ones into pirates by painting their faces whilst telling them about adventures on the high seas. The children's entertainment will be Friday 7, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April from 7pm to 10pm.

Throughout the festival there will be a selection of music provided by a team of DJs... lively music that will include well-known pop, rock, jazz and blues tunes from all eras.

There will also be two bands performing during the festival: N&Y on Friday, April 7 at 9pm and Happy Cats on Saturday, April 8 at 9pm.

The Food Trucks

Anita Cakes: Creative pastries, cupcakes, cake pops, cookies, brownies, cakes, crepes, soft ice cream and coffees.

Bocatas y Bocados: Gourmet sandwiches, beef cheek, sautéed mushrooms and demi glacé sauce; beef steak with pico de gallo and smoked chipotle mayonnaise; vegan burger with tomato, fresh avocado, caramelised onion and micro mézclum and vacuum-cooked chicken breast with crispy skin, avocado with a touch of jalapeños and red cheddar cheese.

Chouchoutruck: Pork ribs, hot dogs, jacket potatoes, prawn roll and vegetarian poke.

Corazón de Ágave: Nachos with guacamole or cheese, super nachos with guacamole, cheese, and a choice of cochinita, chicken or portobello, cochinita pibil or nopalitos tacos, cochinita pibil, chicken or portobello burritos, and cheese-only or cochinita pibil quesadillas.

Cosmopolita Comidas Del Mundo: Beef burgers, shredded roast chicken and sourdough bread. Empanadas Argentinas de gamba y puerros de ternera (Argentinian shrimp and veal leek empanadas).

Es Pork Negre: Porchetta sandwiches, Porkebab. Porchetta and aubergine burgers (vegan option). Chicken Tikka Masala sandwiches.

Indivisible Gastro Truck: Squid sandwich with poached onion, lettuce, squid ink emulsion and fresh fito squid Andalusian style. Coca de patata with pulled pork, with low temperature marinated loin head with oyster sauce and yoghurt sauce with kimchi and pico de gallo on top, inside a coca de patata. Potatoes with homemade salsa brava and aioli.

Infinea: Specialists in Southeast Asian fusion food, Pad Thai (rice noodles with vegetables), Kao Pad (Thai fried rice with vegetables), Poh Pia (rolls with sweetchilly sauce), Gai Satee (chicken kebab with peanut satay sauce), Oxtail Bao with vegetables and Infineat sauce, Thai burger and Willy Fog Dog (Thai hot dog).

Frapa's CB: Tapaditos: thin slices of grilled tenera accompanied by different ingredients and sauces, also in vegetarian option. Gourmet dogs with different fresh combinations and local products purchased from a family business in Mallorca. Handmade Chilean Empanadas in different varieties. They always have a gluten-free bread option for celiacs.

King's Pollo: Specialists in chicken, with sandwiches, wraps, rolls, hotdogs, salads, hamburgers, crispy chicken and luxe, tornado and curly fries.

La Taqueria: chicken, pork, beef, vegetable, quesadillas, chili con carne and pancetta tacos. Sincronizadas, burritos and nachos.

Love Croquet: Traditional croquettes and innovative croquettes with touches of imagination. Also serving a spectacular Burger and chips.

Péscame Mucho: Specialists in Pulled Pork.

Variat Mallorca: Variety of croquettes, Mallorcan Variats, chips with sauces and assorted Llonguets. All with local produce and vegan and vegetarian options.