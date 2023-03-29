On Friday, March 31 premiere's the fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Rivoli in Palma. It will be showing daily at 3.30pm and 6.15pm.

The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant. The film lasts 2 hours and 14 minutes and it is rated PG-13.

The plot summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Also showing this Friday is the comedy/thriller film Cocaine Bear at Ocimax in Palma. It will be showing daily at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm. At 12.15 on Saturday and Sunday.

The film stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich and O'Shea Jackson Jr. It lasts 1 hour and 35 minutes and it is rated R.

The plot summary: An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.

Still showing this week at Ocimax

John Wick: Chapter 4. To show daily at 3.30pm and 6.45pm. On Saturday and Sunday at 12pm.

Aficine Live Music! At Ocimax in Palma

Metallica: 72 Seasons - World premiere on April 13 at 8pm. Click here for advance tickets.

Coldplay Live at River Plate on April 19 at 8pm and April 23 at 5.30pm. Click here for advance tickets.